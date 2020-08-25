Khelo India Youth Games 2021: खेल मंत्री रिजिजू ने की ब्रिक्स देशों के खेल मंत्रियों से बात

Sports Ministers of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China & South Africa) nations met via video conference to assess impact of COVID on sports. The Ministers agreed to attend opening ceremony of next year's Khelo India Youth Games 2021 at Panchkula, Haryana: Union Sports Minister pic.twitter.com/KBPOcjJkhB— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.