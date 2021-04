विश्व युवा मुक्केबाजी: भारत ने रचा इतिहास, सात महिला मुक्केबाजों ने जड़ा गोल्डन पंच

The Dhakad Girls! 🦹🥊



They scripted HISTORY ✅

They rattled the WORLD✅

Their punches unsettled every OPPONENT ✅

They hit the BULLSEYE✅



The magnificent 7️⃣ gold medalist boxers at a glance! 👇#YouthBoxingWorldChampionship#PunchMeinHaiDum#boxing pic.twitter.com/BDN214q590