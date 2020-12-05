शहर चुनें
Home ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   Ritu phogat beats Jomary Torres, extends unbeaten pro MMA record 

ऋतु फोगाट ने जीता चौथा एमएमए चैम्पियनशिप खिताब 

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सिंगापुर Updated Sat, 05 Dec 2020 10:51 PM IST
ऋतु फोगाट
ऋतु फोगाट - फोटो : social media

भारतीय महिला पहलवान और मार्शल आर्ट फाइटर ऋतु फोगाट ने लगातार चौथा एमएमए चैम्पियनशिप खिताब अपने नाम किया। फोगाट ने फिलीपीन की जोमारी टोरेस को वन चैम्पियनशिप के पहले दौर में तकनीकी नॉकआउट में हराया। उसने कहा, 'मैं लगातार अच्छे प्रदर्शन की कोशिश कर रही हूं। यह आसान मैच नहीं था लेकिन भविष्य में चुनौतियां और भी कठिन होंगी। अब मेरा ध्यान वन महिला एटमवेट ग्रां प्री जीतने पर है और मैं मेहनत कर रही हूं।'
sports other sports international ritu phogat mma record pro mma record jomary torres

Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

