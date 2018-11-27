प्रो वालीबॉल लीग के पहले सत्र में खेलेंगी छह टीमें 

Get ready for some intense! highflying! smashing! Volleyball action, as these 6 teams take to court in the inaugural season of #ProVolleyball League starting in Feb. Which team will you be supporting? #ThrillKaCall pic.twitter.com/WRng7xb8zh— Pro Volleyball (@ProVolleyballIN) November 26, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.
स्टार भारतीय मुक्केबाज एमसी मैरीकॉम ने शनिवार को इतिहास रच दिया। तीन बच्चों की मां मैरी ने विश्व चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (48 किग्रा) में यूक्रेन की हाना ओखोता को हराकर खिताब अपने नाम किया।
24 नवंबर 2018