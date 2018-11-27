शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   Pro Volleyball League to feature six teams in first season

प्रो वालीबॉल लीग के पहले सत्र में खेलेंगी छह टीमें 

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 27 Nov 2018 02:27 AM IST
Pro Volleyball League
Pro Volleyball League
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
प्रो वॉलीबाल लीग के फरवरी में होने वाले पहले सत्र में छह टीमें भाग लेंगी। हर टीम के पास दो विदेशी खिलाड़ियों को खरीदने का अधिकार होगा। ओलंपिक रजत पदक विजेता शटर पीवी सिंधू चेन्नई और कोच्चि में दो से 22 फरवरी तक होने वाली लीग की ब्रांड एंबेस्डर होंगी। 
विज्ञापन
लीग के शुरुआती सत्र में अहमदाबाद डिफेंडर्स, कालीकट हीरोज, चेन्नई स्पर्टंस, यू मुंबा वॉली, हैदराबाद ब्लैक हॉक्स और कोच्चि ब्लू स्पाइकर्स की टीमों में मुकाबले होंगे। लीग के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी जॉय भट्टाचार्य ने कहा कि लीग में भाग लेने वाले लिए विदेशी खिलाड़ियों का ड्राफ्ट होगा। 

लीग के लिए खिलाड़ियों की बोली 13 और 14 दिसंबर को लगाई जाएगी, जिसमें अधिकतम 75 लाख रुपये की बोली लगाई जा सकती है। लीग का प्रसारण शाम सात और रात नौ बजे सोनी सिक्स और सोनी टेन थ्री पर होगा।


Recommended

Prajnesh Gunneswaran
Tennis

एटीपी रैंकिंगः प्रजनेश पहुंचे करियर के सर्वश्रेष्ठ स्थान पर, अंकिता शीर्ष 200 से बाहर

27 नवंबर 2018

pro kabaddi league 2018
Other Sports

प्रो कबड्डी: बेंगलुरु के 'बुल्स' ने यूपी के 'योद्धा' को बुरी तरह से पटका, 37-27 से जीता मैच

26 नवंबर 2018

isl 2018
Football

ISL 2018: उदांता के गोल ने बेंगलुरु को पहुंचाया शीर्ष पर, दिल्ली को दी 1-0 से मात

26 नवंबर 2018

pro kabaddi league 2018
Other Sports

प्रो कबड्डी 2018: तमिल थलाइवाज की शानदार जीत, तेलुगु टाइटंस को 31-25 से हराया

26 नवंबर 2018

Television

जसलीन की जगह क्यों बाहर हो गईं सृष्टि, आखिरी वक्त पर इस वजह से बदल गया फैसला

26 नवंबर 2018

Jasleen Matharu and Rohit Srishty Rode
Jasleen Matharu
salman khan
Jasleen Matharu and Karanvir
Television

जसलीन की जगह क्यों बाहर हो गईं सृष्टि, आखिरी वक्त पर इस वजह से बदल गया फैसला

26 नवंबर 2018

David Shakri
Supernatural Stories

शख्स भूल गया रिश्तों की मर्यादा कर डाली हैवानियत, खुद बताया- क्यों किया पवित्र रिश्ते को तार-तार

26 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
pro volleyball league प्रो वॉलीबाल लीग
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Andhra Pradesh Village Bans Women to wear Nighties at home
Relationship

इस शहर में महिलाएं नहीं पहन सकतीं नाइटी, इतने हजार का लगता है जुर्माना

26 नवंबर 2018

ganesha
Lifestyle

Sankashti Chaturthi 2018 :इस तरह रखेंगे व्रत तो सभी संकटों का नाश कर देंगे गणेश जी

26 नवंबर 2018

Samurai Sword
Science Wonders

अंतरिक्ष में विशालकाय चट्टानों को काटेगी ये तलवार, इसकी 'धार' का नहीं होगा अंदाजा

26 नवंबर 2018

एक्टर रजा मुराद
Kanpur

रजा मुराद ने सराहा ‘अमर उजाला अपराजिता’ अभियान, 'बॉलीवुड से राजनीति तक' महिलाओं की बातें

26 नवंबर 2018

अपने पूरे परिवार के साथ जिओना चाना
India News

मिजोरम विधानसभा चुनाव : मतदान के लिए तैयार दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा परिवार

26 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Terrorist Attacks on India after 26/11 Mumbai attack
India News

26/11 मुंबई हमले के बाद भी कई बार दहला भारत, ये हैं वो बड़े धमाके  

25 नवंबर 2018

new delhi railway station
India News

रेलवे स्टेशन पर करेंगे धूम्रपान तो कट जाएगा चालान

26 नवंबर 2018

आतंकी कसाब
India News

कसाब का बचाव करने वाले वकीलों को अभी तक नहीं मिली है फीस

25 नवंबर 2018

26/11 mumbai attack
America

युद्ध की ओर ले जाएगा 26/11 जैसा एक और हमला : विशेषज्ञ

25 नवंबर 2018

भगवान बुद्ध
Bihar

नीतीश कुमार ने भगवान बुद्ध की 70 फीट ऊंची प्रतिमा का किया अनावरण

25 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

Mary Kom creates history by clinching sixth World Boxing Championship Gold medal vs Hanna Okhota
Other Sports

मैरीकॉम ने रचा इतिहास, छह बार विश्व चैंपियनशिप जीतने वाली पहली महिला मुक्केबाज

स्टार भारतीय मुक्केबाज एमसी मैरीकॉम ने शनिवार को इतिहास रच दिया। तीन बच्चों की मां मैरी ने विश्व चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (48 किग्रा) में यूक्रेन की हाना ओखोता को हराकर खिताब अपने नाम किया।

24 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Varsha Varman
Other Sports

वर्षा वर्मन ने लगाया गोल्डन निशाना, स्वर्ण पदक जीतकर ट्रैप स्पर्धा में बनीं राष्ट्रीय चैंपियन 

26 नवंबर 2018

pro kabaddi league 2018
Other Sports

PKL 2018: हरियाणा स्टीलर्स की दबंग दिल्ली पर दमदार जीत, पटना पाइरेट्स ने भी मारी बाजी

25 नवंबर 2018

भवानी देवी
Other Sports

भारत की भवानी देवी ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया में लहराया परचम, गोल्ड जीतकर रच दिया इतिहास

24 नवंबर 2018

Equestrian Premier League 2018: Jibran Khan wins tital
Other Sports

भारतीय घुड़सवार जिब्रान खान ने जीता ईपीएल का खिताब

26 नवंबर 2018

राही
Other Sports

नेशनल शूटिंग चैंपियनशिपः मनु ने जीता दो स्वर्ण पदक, रवि-राही बने राष्ट्रीय चैंपियन

25 नवंबर 2018

सोनिया चहल
Other Sports

सोनिया चहल का सपना टूटा, विश्व महिला मुक्केबाजी चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल में हारीं

24 नवंबर 2018

hamilton
Other Sports

लुइस हैमिल्टन का अबु धाबी ग्रां प्रि पर कब्जा, जीत के साथ किया सत्र का अंत

26 नवंबर 2018

मैरीकॉम
Other Sports

ऐतिहासिक छठा गोल्ड मेडल जीतने पर मैरीकॉम को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने दी बधाई

24 नवंबर 2018

bhullar and lahiri
Other Sports

लाहिड़ी-भुल्लर के दम पर दूसरी बार विश्व कप में शीर्ष दस में भारत

26 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

15 साल के शार्दुल ने एशियाड में रचा इतिहास, देखिए संघर्ष की पूरी कहानी

मेरठ के युवा शूटर शार्दुल विहान ने एशियाड 2018 में डबल ट्रैप इवेंट में सिल्वर मेडल जीता

15 सितंबर 2018

fifa world cup 2018 wiiner france team celebration video 1:50

फीफा विश्वकप 2018 की विजेता फ्रांस का असली जश्न

16 जुलाई 2018

tunisia goalkeeper trick for roza 1:26

गोलकीपर हुआ चोटिल ताकि साथी प्लेयर रोजा खोल सकें

6 जून 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 1:37

आप सोच भी नहीं सकते कितने पुराने हैं ये खेल

15 मार्च 2018

shikhar dhawan gets injured before South Africa tour, doubtful for 1st Test special story 1:26

दक्षिण अफ्रीका दौरे से पहले स्टार खिलाड़ी शिखर धवन को ये क्या हुआ?

28 दिसंबर 2017

Related

bengaluru bulls vs bengal warriors
Other Sports

PKL 2018: बंगाल वारियर्स ने बेंगलूरू बुल्स को हराया, पैंथर्स-पुणेरी के बीच मैच ड्रॉ

24 नवंबर 2018

फोर्स इंडिया
Other Sports

हास टीम ने फोर्स इंडिया फैसले के खिलाफ अपील की योजना की पुष्टि की

25 नवंबर 2018

pro kabaddi league 2018
Other Sports

प्रो कबड्डी: गुजरात फॉर्च्यून जायंट्स ने हरियाणा स्टीलर्स को बुरी तरह से हराया, 40-31 से जीता मैच

22 नवंबर 2018

shubhankar sharma
Other Sports

हांगकांग ओपन में संयुक्त छठे स्थान पर रहे गोल्फर शुभंकर शर्मा

25 नवंबर 2018

सोनिया चहल
Other Sports

सोनिया ने मेडल किया पक्का, विश्व महिला मुक्केबाजी चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल में की धमाकेदार एंट्री

23 नवंबर 2018

u mumba vs dabang delhi
Other Sports

PKL 2018: यू मुंबा ने दबंग दिल्ली को 39-23 से हराया, बेंगलुरू बुल्स ने भी मारी बाजी

25 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.