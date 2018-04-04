All the best to the athletes representing India at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games! Our sportspersons have worked tremendously hard and the Games will be a wonderful opportunity to showcase their talent. Every Indian is cheering for our contingent. #GC2018 @GC2018— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2018
The Atmosphere surrounding the opening ceremony is one of festivity. Ahead of the battles of competition it gives athletes a chance to enjoy where they are reached thus far. Wishing all the athletescompeting @GC2018 all the best and a great evening ahead !— Abhinav Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) April 4, 2018
My Best Wishes to all Our Athletes Competing in the #CommonwealthGames2018. We all are Proud of you and Will be Cheering for you .Jai Hind 🇮🇳— Sandesh Jhingan (@SandeshJhingan) April 4, 2018
कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स 2018 के उद्घाटन समारोह का आयोजन बुधवार को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के कोल्ड कोस्ट शहर में किया जा रहा है।
4 अप्रैल 2018