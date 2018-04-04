{"_id":"5ac4ba734f1c1bdd618b56b1","slug":"prime-minister-narendra-modi-wishes-indian-contingent-for-commonwealth-games-2018","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"CWG 2018: \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0926\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0940 \u0936\u0941\u092d\u0915\u093e\u092e\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"Other Sports","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0916\u0947\u0932","slug":"other-sports"}}

All the best to the athletes representing India at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games! Our sportspersons have worked tremendously hard and the Games will be a wonderful opportunity to showcase their talent. Every Indian is cheering for our contingent. #GC2018 @GC2018 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2018

The Atmosphere surrounding the opening ceremony is one of festivity. Ahead of the battles of competition it gives athletes a chance to enjoy where they are reached thus far. Wishing all the athletescompeting @GC2018 all the best and a great evening ahead ! — Abhinav Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) April 4, 2018

My Best Wishes to all Our Athletes Competing in the #CommonwealthGames2018. We all are Proud of you and Will be Cheering for you .Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Sandesh Jhingan (@SandeshJhingan) April 4, 2018