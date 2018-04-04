शहर चुनें

CWG 2018: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने भारतीय दल को दी शुभकामनाएं

Updated Wed, 04 Apr 2018 05:38 PM IST
कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स
कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने बुधवार को कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स में हिस्सा लेने गए भारतीय दल को शुभकामनाएं दी हैं। बता दें कि ऑस्ट्रेलिया के गोल्ड कोस्ट में बुधवार को कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स की ओपनिंग सेरेमनी हुई, जबकि इवेंट्स की शुरुआत 5 अप्रैल से होगी।
प्रधानमंत्री ने अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर अकाउंट के जरिए भारतीय एथलीटों को शुभकामनाएं दी हैं। उन्होंने ट्वीट में लिखा, 'गोल्ड कोस्ट 2018 कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स में भारत का प्रतिनिधित्व करने वाले एथलीटों को शुभकामनाएं! हमारे खिलाड़ियों ने कड़ी मेहनत की है और यह गेम्स उनके लिए अपनी प्रतिभा दिखाने का शानदार मौका है। सभी भारतीयों को हमारे दल का उत्साह बढ़ाना चाहिए।'
 



पीएम मोदी के अलावा कई दिग्गज खिलाड़ियों ने भारतीय एथलीटों को शुभकामनाएं दी हैं। 

इसके साथ ही ओलंपिक गोल्ड मेडलिस्ट अभिनव बिंद्रा ने भी ट्वीट करके एथलीटों को बधाई दी। उन्होंने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा, 'ओपनिंग सेरेमनी के दौरान माहौल त्योहार जैसा होता है। प्रतियोगिताओं में हिस्सा लेने से पहले सेरेमनी से एथलीटों को आनंद लेने का शानदार मौका मिलता है। सीडब्लूजी 2018 में हिस्सा ले रहे सभी एथलीटों को शुभकामनाएं।'



इसके अलावा संदेश झिंगन ने ट्वीट किया, 'कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स 2018 में हिस्सा ले रहे सभी भारतीय एथलीटों को शुभकामनाएं। हमें आप पर गर्व है और आपका उत्साह बढ़ाएंगे। जय हिंद।'
 



पता हो कि यह पांचवां मौका है जब कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स ऑस्ट्रेलिया में आयोजित हो रहा है। इतिहास में पहली बार कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स में पुरुष और महिलाओं के लिए बराबर के इवेंट्स आयोजित किए जा रहे हैं।

पीवी सिंधु
Other Sports

CWG Opening Ceremony: सिंधु ने 'परेड ऑफ नेशंस' में लहराया तिरंगा, बढ़ाया देश का मान

कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स 2018 के उद्घाटन समारोह का आयोजन बुधवार को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के कोल्ड कोस्ट शहर में किया जा रहा है।

4 अप्रैल 2018

टायलाह रॉबर्ट्सन
Other Sports

ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने CWG 2018 की शुरुआत से काफी पहले ही पक्का किया मेडल, जानिए कैसे?

4 अप्रैल 2018

कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स
Other Sports

CWG 2018: जानिए कब, कहां और कितने बजे होगा ओपनिंग सेरेमनी का प्रसारण

4 अप्रैल 2018

गोल्ड कॉस्ट कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स
Other Sports

भारतीय एथलीटों पर आएगा बड़ा फैसला, कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स फेडरेशन कोर्ट में सुनवाई आज

3 अप्रैल 2018

राष्ट्रमंडल खेल
Other Sports

CWG 2018: सिरिंज मामले पर सीजीएफ ने भारत को चेतावनी देकर छोड़ा

3 अप्रैल 2018

कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स 2018
Other Sports

Commonwealth Games 2018: सैयद-प्रकाश ने दिखाए थे जलवे, क्या भारत दोहरा पाएगा स्वर्णिम इतिहास?

30 मार्च 2018

खेलो इंडिया
Other Sports

खेलो इंडिया के इन खिलाड़ियों पर लटकी तलवार, 12 पदक विजेता डोप टेस्ट में फंसे

25 मार्च 2018

नवजोत कौर
Other Sports

एशियन रेसलिंग चैंपियनशिप्स: नवजोत कौर ने किया भारत का नाम रोशन, जीता गोल्ड

2 मार्च 2018

manu bhaker
Other Sports

Junior World Cup: मनु भाकर ने फिर साधा गोल्ड पर निशाना, रचा इतिहास

27 मार्च 2018

मृणालिनी दयाल
Other Sports

कॉमनवेल्थ यूथ गेम्स में नामित लोगों की सूची में दो भारतीय शामिल

27 मार्च 2018

राहुल गांधी
India News

दलितों पर हो रहे अत्याचार पर एक शब्द नहीं बोलते प्रधानमंत्री: राहुल गांधी

3 अप्रैल 2018

सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी
India News

महबूबा के बयान पर स्वामी का पलटवार, कहा- 'वह पाक की महबूबा हो सकती हैं, हमारी नहीं'

1 अप्रैल 2018

मोदी-राहुल
India News

वीडियो: 'नीरव-चोकसी का स्वच्छ अभियान, लोगों को मिले 15 लाख', कांग्रेस मना रही जुमला दिवस

1 अप्रैल 2018

congress leader ashwini kumar said Harassment in custody is a matter of grave concern
India News

कस्टडी में होने वाले उत्पीड़न पर जल्द आए कानूनः अश्विनी कुमार

31 मार्च 2018

स्वराज-आबे
Europe

भारत के साथ पारंपरिक संबंध दिल से दिल का जुड़ाव: शिंजो आबे

31 मार्च 2018

ईस्टर्न पेरीफेरल एक्सप्रेस-वे का कार्य करवाती टीम।
Baghpat

ईस्टर्न पेरीफेरल एक्सप्रेस-वे का काम तेज, 15 को पीएम करेंगे लोकार्पण

31 मार्च 2018

