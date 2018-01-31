अपना शहर चुनें

PM मोदी आज करेंगे 'खेलो इंडिया' का शुभारंभ, दिखेगा भारत की प्रतिभा का जलवा

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 31 Jan 2018 08:36 AM IST
पीएम मोदी
खेलों में व्यापक प्रतिभागिता को बढ़ावा देने और उत्कृष्ठता का विकास करने के लिए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी बुधवार को दिल्ली के इंदिरा गांधी इनडोर स्टेडियम में 'खेलो इंडिया स्कूल गेम्स' का उद्घाटन करेंगे। खेलो इंडिया स्कूल गेम्स के पहले संस्करण की शुरुआत आज से होगी। खेलों के प्रति जागरुकता बढ़ाने के मकसद से पहली बार राष्ट्र स्तरीय अंडर-17 स्कूल गेम्स का आयोजन किया जाएगा।

गौरतलब है कि इस कार्यक्रम के तहत स्कूल गेम्स में 16 खेल विधाएं होंगी, जिसमें तीरंदाजी, एथलेटिक्स, बैडमिंटन, बास्केटबॉल, मुक्केबाजी, फुटबॉल, जिमनास्टिक्स, हॉकी, जूडो, कबड्डी, खो-खो, निशानेबाजी, तैराकी, वॉलीबॉल, भारोत्तोलन एवं कुश्ती आदि शामिल हैं। इस कार्यक्रम तहत 199 गोल्ड, 199 सिल्वर और 275 ब्रॉन्ज मेडल दिया जाएगा।

क्या है खेलो इंडिया
खेलो इंडिया कार्यक्रम के तहत 10 से 18 साल तक के करीब 20 करोड़ बच्चों को राष्ट्रीय शारीरिक फिटनेस अभियान में शामिल किया जाएगा। इतना ही नहीं, इस कार्यक्रम में एक अखिल स्तरीय स्पोर्ट छात्रवृति योजना भी शामिल है। इस योजना के तहत चुने गए हर एथलीट को सालाना तौर पर 5 लाख रुपये की छात्रवृति 8 साल तक लगाकार मिलेगी।

बता दें कि बुधवार, 31 जनवरी को शाम 5 बजे से नई दिल्ली में इस कार्यक्रम का उद्घाटन समारोह आयोजित किया जाएगा और समापन 8 फरवरी 2018 को होगा। इसका सीधा प्रसारण स्टार स्पोर्ट्स-1, एचडी, स्टार स्पोर्ट्स फर्स्ट और हॉटस्टार पर भी किया जाएगा।

narendra modi khelo india school games indira gandhi indoor stadium prime minister pm modi

