Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates South africa team for winning rugby world cup

पीएम मोदी ने रग्बी विश्व कप जीतने पर दक्षिण अफ्रीका की टीम को दी बधाई

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 03 Nov 2019 08:16 PM IST
दक्षिण अफ्रीका रग्बी विश्व विजेता
दक्षिण अफ्रीका रग्बी विश्व विजेता - फोटो : ट्विटर
ख़बर सुनें
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने रग्बी विश्व कप का खिताब जीतने पर दक्षिण अफ्रीका की टीम को रविवार को बधाई दी। दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने जापान में खेले गए टूर्नामेंट के फाइनल में एकतरफा मुकाबले में शनिवार को इंग्लैंड को 32-21 से हराकर तीसरी बार खिताब अपने नाम किया। 
मोदी दक्षिण अफ्रीका की रग्बी टीम को टैग करते हुए ट्वीट किया, ‘रग्बी विश्व कप में तीसरी बार चैंपियन बन कर रिकार्ड की बराबरी करने पर स्प्रिंगबोक्स (दक्षिण अफ्रीकी रग्बी टीम) को बधाई।’ मोदी ने टीम के प्रदर्शन को शानदार बताते हुए कहा कि यह दक्षिण अफ्रीका और वहां के राष्ट्रपति साइरिल रामफोसा के लिए ऐतिहासिक क्षण है।


south africa rugby team rugby world cup narendra modi नरेंद मोदी रग्बी वर्ल्ड कप
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

