पीएम मोदी ने रग्बी विश्व कप जीतने पर दक्षिण अफ्रीका की टीम को दी बधाई

Congratulations @Springboks for winning the Rugby World Cup for a record-equalling third time!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 3, 2019
What a majestic performance.
A historic moment indeed for the Rainbow Country and @CyrilRamaphosa. #RWC2019Champions
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.
भारतीय महिला फुटबॉल टीम को हनोई में खेले गए पहले फीफा मैत्री मैच में वियतनाम के हाथों 0-3 से शिकस्त का सामना करना पड़ा।
3 नवंबर 2019