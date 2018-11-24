विज्ञापन

A proud moment for Indian sports.



Congratulations to Mary Kom for winning a Gold in the Women’s World Boxing Championships. The diligence with which she’s pursued sports and excelled at the world stage is extremely inspiring. Her win is truly special. @MangteC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 24, 2018

I have fulfilled my duty. I thank my coaches, support staffs @BFI_official @IndiaSports @Media_SAI for all the supports and beloved in me. pic.twitter.com/DbocgISmSH — Mary Kom (@MangteC) November 24, 2018

MAGNIFICENT MARY!



CONGRATS to @MangteC for the GOLD in Women's World Boxing Championships in 48 kg category!



With this, she hs become the FIRST EVER female boxer to win 6 World Championships!



A fabulous achievement by a wonderful athlete! Wt a proud day for us all! #MaryKom pic.twitter.com/kd12D8Ii4T — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) November 24, 2018

Heartiest congratulations to #MaryKom for creating history, by clinching record 6th World Boxing Championship Gold#WWCHs2018 pic.twitter.com/DFzvuJBa3b — Sushil Kumar (@WrestlerSushil) November 24, 2018

A stellar achievement for #MaryKom , becoming the first woman boxer to win six world championship Gold. One of India's greatest ever sportsperson. Super happy and super proud ! pic.twitter.com/jw2V4QBulo — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 24, 2018

Heartiest Congratulations to a living legend, @MangteC for making India proud once again with her record 6th World Championship Gold . #MaryKom pic.twitter.com/J4cBMUKf0Q — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 24, 2018

Congratulations @MangteC didi on winning historic 6th World title. More power to you. We all are proud of you.👍 #PunchMeinHainDum #MaryKom — Hima Das (@HimaDas8) November 24, 2018

An epitome of inspiration @MangteC wins her record sixth world championship gold! It’s a moment of immense proud for entire nation! Big congratulations! #MaryKom pic.twitter.com/I5aqIKTLW8 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 24, 2018

Heartiest Congratulations to the Six-time world champion Mary Kom on winning richly deserving gold medal at the Women’s World Boxing Championship.

A matter of great pride for the country. @MangteC #MaryKom pic.twitter.com/gF4UyAmfhv — Rajiv Pratap Rudy (@RajivPratapRudy) November 24, 2018

Hip, Hip, Hurrah! Congratulations M C #MaryKom @MangteC on winning a record unprecedented 6th gold in Women's #WorldBoxingChampionships 48 kg category. #India is proud of you. — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) November 24, 2018

What a brilliant achievement #MaryKom Proud moment for the country. Thank you @MangteC pic.twitter.com/Jzh2yRML9v — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 24, 2018

Congratulations @MangteC for winning the 6th Gold Medal at the Women’s World Boxing Championship ! 🏅🥊You make us proud ! 🙌🏻 🇮🇳 #MaryKom #WWCHs2018 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) November 24, 2018

Congratulations @MangteC

You are just such a legend. You bring us so much joy and pride to the nation. More power to you! This was incredible. 😬💪🏼♥️ #legend #MaryKom #worldchampion — P.T. Usha (@PTUshaOfficial) November 24, 2018

भारत की स्टार महिला मुक्केबाज एमसी मैरीकॉम ने शनिवार को इतिहास रचा। उन्होंने विश्व चैंपियनशिप में छठीं बार गोल्ड मेडल जीता। वह ऐसा करने वाली विश्व की पहली महिला मुक्केबाज बनीं।मैरीकॉम की जीत के बाद भारत के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिये मुक्केबाज को उपलब्धि हासिल करने पर शुभकामनाएं दी हैं।प्रधानमंत्री ने अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल पर लिखा, 'भारतीय खेलों के लिए गौरव का पल। महिलाओं की विश्व मुक्केबाजी चैंपियनशिप में गोल्ड जीतने के लिए मैरीकॉम को शुभकामनाएं। उन्होंने जिस परिश्रम के साथ खेल का पीछा किया और फिर विश्व मंच पर सफल हुईं, वह बहुत प्रेरणादायी हैं। उनकी जीत सचमुच विशेष है।'प्रधानमंत्री से मिली शुभकामना से मैरीकॉम गदगद हुईं और उन्होंने जवाब में धन्यवाद अदा किया। मैरीकॉम ने ट्वीट पर जवाब दिया, प्रोत्साहन और समर्थन के लिए धन्यवाद नरेंद्र मोदी जी।35 वर्षीया मैरीकॉम ने शनिवार को महिलाओं की विश्व मुक्केबाजी चैंपियनशिप में अपने से 13 साल छोटी यूक्रेन की हाना ओखोता को 5-0 से मात देकर इतिहास रचा। मैरीकॉम ने महिलाओं के 48 किग्रा वर्ग में खिताबी जीत हासिल की।तीन राउंड के बाद रेफरियों ने सर्वसम्मति से मैरीकॉम को विजेता घोषित किया। मैरीकॉम ने 16 साल पहले विश्व चैंपियनशिप का अपना पहला गोल्ड मेडल जीता था। जीत के बाद भावुक मैरीकॉम ने ट्विटर पर फैंस का शुक्रिया अदा किया और लिखा, 'मैंने अपनी जिम्मेदारी पूरी की। मैं अपने कोच, सपोर्ट स्टाफ और सभी समर्थकों का मुझ पर विश्वास रखने के लिए शुक्रिया अदा करती हूं।'खेल मंत्री राज्यवर्धन सिंह समेत दिग्गज हस्तियों ने मैरीकॉम को विशेष उपलब्धि पर शुभकामनाएं दीं।