prime minister narendra modi congratulates mc mary kom after historic gold medal

ऐतिहासिक छठा गोल्ड मेडल जीतने पर मैरीकॉम को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने दी बधाई

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 24 Nov 2018 07:38 PM IST
भारत की स्टार महिला मुक्केबाज एमसी मैरीकॉम ने शनिवार को इतिहास रचा। उन्होंने विश्व चैंपियनशिप में छठीं बार गोल्ड मेडल जीता। वह ऐसा करने वाली विश्व की पहली महिला मुक्केबाज बनीं। 
मैरीकॉम की जीत के बाद भारत के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिये मुक्केबाज को उपलब्धि हासिल करने पर शुभकामनाएं दी हैं। 

प्रधानमंत्री ने अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल पर लिखा, 'भारतीय खेलों के लिए गौरव का पल। महिलाओं की विश्व मुक्केबाजी चैंपियनशिप में गोल्ड जीतने के लिए मैरीकॉम को शुभकामनाएं। उन्होंने जिस परिश्रम के साथ खेल का पीछा किया और फिर विश्व मंच पर सफल हुईं, वह बहुत प्रेरणादायी हैं। उनकी जीत सचमुच विशेष है।'





प्रधानमंत्री से मिली शुभकामना से मैरीकॉम गदगद हुईं और उन्होंने जवाब में धन्यवाद अदा किया। मैरीकॉम ने ट्वीट पर जवाब दिया, प्रोत्साहन और समर्थन के लिए धन्यवाद नरेंद्र मोदी जी।

35 वर्षीया मैरीकॉम ने शनिवार को महिलाओं की विश्व मुक्केबाजी चैंपियनशिप में अपने से 13 साल छोटी यूक्रेन की हाना ओखोता को 5-0 से मात देकर इतिहास रचा। मैरीकॉम ने महिलाओं के 48 किग्रा वर्ग में खिताबी जीत हासिल की।

तीन राउंड के बाद रेफरियों ने सर्वसम्मति से मैरीकॉम को विजेता घोषित किया। मैरीकॉम ने 16 साल पहले विश्व चैंपियनशिप का अपना पहला गोल्ड मेडल जीता था। जीत के बाद भावुक मैरीकॉम ने ट्विटर पर फैंस का शुक्रिया अदा किया और लिखा, 'मैंने अपनी जिम्मेदारी पूरी की। मैं अपने कोच, सपोर्ट स्टाफ और सभी समर्थकों का मुझ पर विश्वास रखने के लिए शुक्रिया अदा करती हूं।'





खेल मंत्री राज्यवर्धन सिंह समेत दिग्गज हस्तियों ने मैरीकॉम को विशेष उपलब्धि पर शुभकामनाएं दीं।


































 

narendra modi mc mary kom world boxing championship prime minister rajyavardhan singh rathore boxing
भवानी देवी
Other Sports

भारत की भवानी देवी ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया में लहराया परचम, गोल्ड जीतकर रच दिया इतिहास

भारत की सीए भवानी देवी ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के कैनबरा में आयोजित सीनियर कॉमनवेल्थ फेंसिंग चैंपियनशिप 2018 के सेबरे इवेंट में शनिवार को गोल्ड मेडल जीता।

24 नवंबर 2018

