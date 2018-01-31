अपना शहर चुनें

पीएम ने किया 'खेलो इंडिया' का उद्घाटन, बोले- सरकार हर प्रतिभाशाली खिलाड़ी की मदद करना चाहती है

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 31 Jan 2018 10:09 PM IST
पीएम मोदी - फोटो : Twitter
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने बुधवार को दिल्ली के इंदिरा गांधी स्टेडियम में 'खेलो इंडिया स्कूल गेम्स' का उद्घाटन किया। इस मौके पर उनके साथ खेल मंत्री राज्यवर्धन सिंह राठौर भी मौजूद रहे। यहां मौजूद खिलाड़ियों को संबोधित करते हुए पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि खेल को जीवन का अहम हिस्सा बनना चाहिए, हम सभी को अपने दिन भर के काम के बीच कुछ वक्त खेल के लिए भी निकालना चाहिए। 

मोदी ने कहा कि देश के लोगों से अपील की कि अपने व्यस्त कार्यक्रम से खेलों के लिए वक्त निकालें, खेलकूद को प्राथमिकता दें। आज हम गणमान्य खिलाड़ियों के बीच हैं, मुझे विश्वास है कि इन्होंने कई बाधाओं का सामना किया होगा, लेकिन हार नहीं मानी और आज अपने आप को दूसरों से अलग साबित कर पाए।

पीएम मोदी ने सभी खिलाड़ियों के साथ खेल के प्रति संकल्प लेते हुए कहा कि देश में खेल प्रतिभाओं की कमी नहीं है और सरकार ऐसे खिलाड़ियों का सहयोग करना चाहती है, जिन्हें खेल से प्यार है और जो समर्पण भाव से खेलते हैं।

उन्होंने कहा, 'देश में खेल प्रतिभाओं की कमी नहीं है। हमारा युवा राष्ट्र है और हम खेल के क्षेत्र में और बेहतर कर सकते हैं।' उन्होंने कहा कि जब हम कहते हैं कि भारत का स्थान दुनिया के मंच पर बढ़ रहा है, इसका केवल यह अर्थ नहीं है कि सिर्फ हमारी सेना मजबूत हो रही है या अर्थव्यवस्था सुदृढ़ हो रही है।

उन्होंने कहा, 'खेलो इंडिया' का मतलब केवल पदक जीतना नहीं है। यह और अधिक खेलने के जन आंदोलन को मजबूत बनाने की दिशा में प्रयास है। हम उस हर आयाम पर ध्यान देना चाहते हैं जो देश को खेल के क्षेत्र में दुनिया में लोकप्रिय बनाए।'

