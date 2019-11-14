शहर चुनें

विश्व पैरा एथलेटिक्स: निषाद ने जीता कांस्य पदक, भारत को मिला नौवां पैरालम्पिक कोटा

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 14 Nov 2019 11:25 AM IST
निषाद कुमार
निषाद कुमार - फोटो : ट्विटर
भारत के पैरा एथलिट निषाद कुमार ने दो मीटर की सुधार के अपना व्यक्तिगत रिकॉर्ड बेहतर किया और विश्व पैरा एथलेटिक्स चैंपियनशिप में कांस्य पदक अपने नाम किया। गुरुवार को दुबई के चल रहे विश्व चैंपियनशिप में निषाद ने ऊंची छलांग टी47 के फाइनल में पदक जीतकर भारत के लिए पैरालम्पिक खेलों में कोटा भी हासिल किया।
निषाद के कोटे के साथ भारत के अब टोक्यो पैरालम्पिक खेलों में कुल नौ टिकट बुक हो गए हैं। ये भारत का तीसरा कांस्य और छठा पदक था। भारत ने इससे पहले 2017 में लंदन वर्ल्ड चैंपियनशिप में पांच पदक जीते थे।

जीत से उत्साहित निषाद ने 2020 में होने वाले टोक्यो पैरालम्पिक खेलों को अपना अगला लक्ष्य बताया।
world para athletics championships 2019 tokyo paralympics 2020 nishad kumar
