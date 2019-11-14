विश्व पैरा एथलेटिक्स: निषाद ने जीता कांस्य पदक, भारत को मिला नौवां पैरालम्पिक कोटा

#NishadKumar won a bronze medal in men’s #highjump T47 event at the #ParaAthletics World Championships in Dubai with a personal best jump of 2 metres. He has also qualified for the 2020 Paralympics.#KheloIndia@KirenRijiju @RijijuOffice @ParalympicIndia @DGSAI @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/N5fJgHcc7T— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) November 14, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.
मौजूदा चैंपियन अलेक्जेंडर ज्वेरेव को डेब्यू खिलाड़ी स्टेफानोस सितसिपास को उलटफेर का सामना करना पड़ा, गत चैंपियन को 6-4 6-1 से हार झेलनी पड़ी।
14 नवंबर 2019