Home ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   National Sports Day: President Ram Nath Kovind virtually confers the sports awards 2020

Live

वर्चुअल तरीके से वितरित हुए राष्ट्रीय खेल पुरस्कार, PPE किट पहनकर पहुंचीं रानी रामपाल

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 29 Aug 2020 12:27 PM IST
National Sports Day: President Ram Nath Kovind virtually confers the sports awards 2020
कोरोना काल में संपन्न हुआ वर्चुअल खेल पुरस्कार - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

खास बातें

कोरोना महामारी की वजह से खेल पुरस्कारों की बरसों पुरानी परंपरा इस बार टूट गई। हॉकी के जादूगर मेजर ध्यानचंद के जन्मदिन के मौके पर हर साल 29 अगस्त को खेल दिवस मनाया जाता है और इसी दिन राष्ट्रपति भवन में महामहिम द्वारा खिलाड़ियों को सम्मानित भी किया जाता रहा है, लेकिन इस मर्तबा यह सम्मान समारोह ऑनलाइन आयोजित हुआ।

लाइव अपडेट

12:02 PM, 29-Aug-2020

शुरू से हो चुकी थी तैयारियां

11:53 AM, 29-Aug-2020

खेल रत्न समेत इस बार आठ पैरा खिलाड़ियों को मिलेंगे पुरस्कार

मरियप्पन देश के सबसे बड़े खेल सम्मान खेल रत्न को हासिल करने वाले तीसरे भारतीय पैरा एथलीट हैं। उनसे पहले पूर्व पैरालंपिक विजेता देवेंद्र झाझरिया और दीपा मलिक को इससे सम्मानित किया गया था। पैरा एथलीट संदीप चौधरी, पैरा निशानेबाज मनीष नरवाल और पैरा तैराक सुयश जाधव इस बार के 27 अर्जुन अवॉर्डियों में शामिल हैं। 1961 में इनके शुरू होने के बाद पैरा खेल जगत से राष्ट्रीय खेल पुरस्कार विजेताओं की कुल संख्या 47 हो गई।
11:48 AM, 29-Aug-2020

रोहित खेल रत्न सम्मान पाने वाले चौथे क्रिकेटर

1991 से शुरू हुए राजीव गांधी खेल रत्न पुरस्कार अब तक तीन क्रिकेटर्स को मिल चुके हैं। विश्व कप 2019 में रिकॉर्ड पांच शतक जड़ने वाले रोहित शर्मा यह सम्मान पाने वाले चौथे क्रिकेटर होंगे, उनसे पहले सचिन तेंदुलकर(1997), महेंद्र सिंह धोनी (2007) और विराट कोहली(2018) में यह अवॉर्ड हासिल कर चुके हैं।

11:45 AM, 10-Oct-2020
इससे पहले प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी देशवासियों को खेल दिवस की बधाई दी थी। 
 


वही, खेल मंत्री किरेन रिजिजू ने सुबह हॉकी के जादूगर मेजर ध्यानचंद स्टेडियम में स्थित उनकी प्रतिमा पर माल्यार्पण किया था।
 
11:39 AM, 29-Aug-2020
खेल पुरस्कारों के इतिहास में इस बार पहली बार सर्वाधिक पांच एथलीट्स को सर्वोच्च खेल पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया गया। क्रिकेट बिरादरी से रोहित शर्मा, टेबल टेनिस विधा से पहली बार मनिका बत्रा, पहलवानी से विनेश फोगाट, हॉकी से कप्तान रानी रामपाल और पैरा एथलीट मरियप्पन साल 2020 के खेल रत्न बने हैं।
 
11:34 AM, 29-Aug-2020
खेल रत्न के लिए चुनीं गईं पहली महिला हॉकी खिलाड़ी बनीं, टीम की कप्तान रानी रामपाल पीपीई किट पहनकर स्पोर्ट्स अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया, बेंगलुरु सेंटर में अवॉर्ड लेने पहुंचीं।
 
11:30 AM, 29-Aug-2020

वर्चुअल तरीके से वितरित हुए राष्ट्रीय खेल पुरस्कार, PPE किट पहनकर पहुंचीं रानी रामपाल

राष्ट्रीय खेल दिवस के मौके पर आज खिलाड़ियों और कोच को खेल पुरस्कार दिए जा रहे हैं। कोरोना के कारण पहली बार अवॉर्ड सेरेमनी राष्ट्रपति भवन में न होकर वर्चुअल तरीके से हो रही है। राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद अलग-अलग सात कैटेगरी में 74 खिलाड़ियों और कोच को पुरस्कार दे रहे हैं।
 

 

national sports day sports award ramnath kovind खेल दिवस मेजर ध्यानचंद major dhyan chand
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

