वर्चुअल तरीके से वितरित हुए राष्ट्रीय खेल पुरस्कार, PPE किट पहनकर पहुंचीं रानी रामपाल
कोरोना महामारी की वजह से खेल पुरस्कारों की बरसों पुरानी परंपरा इस बार टूट गई। हॉकी के जादूगर मेजर ध्यानचंद के जन्मदिन के मौके पर हर साल 29 अगस्त को खेल दिवस मनाया जाता है और इसी दिन राष्ट्रपति भवन में महामहिम द्वारा खिलाड़ियों को सम्मानित भी किया जाता रहा है, लेकिन इस मर्तबा यह सम्मान समारोह ऑनलाइन आयोजित हुआ।
Awardees are ready in Pune to attend virtual ceremony of national sports awards. #NationalSportsDay #NationalSportsAwards pic.twitter.com/LOH6CISl7x— Rahul Trehan 🇮🇳 (@imrahultrehan) August 29, 2020
1991 से शुरू हुए राजीव गांधी खेल रत्न पुरस्कार अब तक तीन क्रिकेटर्स को मिल चुके हैं। विश्व कप 2019 में रिकॉर्ड पांच शतक जड़ने वाले रोहित शर्मा यह सम्मान पाने वाले चौथे क्रिकेटर होंगे, उनसे पहले सचिन तेंदुलकर(1997), महेंद्र सिंह धोनी (2007) और विराट कोहली(2018) में यह अवॉर्ड हासिल कर चुके हैं।
#NationalSportsDay is a day to celebrate the remarkable achievements of all those exemplary sportspersons who have represented India in various sports and made our nation proud. Their tenacity and determination are outstanding.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2020
On #NationalSportsDay paid floral tribute to Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary today, at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. #MajorDhyanChand #NationalSportsDay2020 pic.twitter.com/e38ysutdjZ— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 29, 2020
Heartiest congratulations to #RajivGandhiKhelRatnaAwardees for the year 2020. We appreciate your commendable contribution to the Indian Sports . 👏👏@imranirampal , @manikabatra_TT , @ImRo45 , @Phogat_Vinesh and #MariyappanT pic.twitter.com/P3fd2djuHc— Dept of Sports MYAS (@IndiaSports) August 29, 2020
She is Rani Rampal, Captain of Indian Women's Hockey Team. She is all ready with health safety measures to receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award virtually from the Hon'ble President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji today at 11am.#NationalSportsDay pic.twitter.com/wSvckHYF0N— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 29, 2020
राष्ट्रीय खेल दिवस के मौके पर आज खिलाड़ियों और कोच को खेल पुरस्कार दिए जा रहे हैं। कोरोना के कारण पहली बार अवॉर्ड सेरेमनी राष्ट्रपति भवन में न होकर वर्चुअल तरीके से हो रही है। राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद अलग-अलग सात कैटेगरी में 74 खिलाड़ियों और कोच को पुरस्कार दे रहे हैं।
President Ram Nath Kovind virtually confers the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2020. pic.twitter.com/f0VZoDoz9y— ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2020
29 अगस्त 2020