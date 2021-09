राष्ट्रीय मुक्केबाजी चैंपियनशिप: रोहित ने गत विजेता को हराकर जीता गोल्ड, शिवा समेत नौ खिलाड़ियों को मिला विश्व चैंपियनशिप का टिकट

𝙱𝚁𝙰𝚅𝙾 😍💥 Congratulations to all the winners of 5th Elite Men's National Boxing Championships 2021 as they'll represent 🇮🇳 at upcoming World C'ships in Belgrade, Serbia. Take a look at finals' results 👇🏻 #PunchMeinHaiDum #boxing #MensNationals2021 pic.twitter.com/mpdp6oMpZr

Make way for the Best team- Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) as they topped the medal table with 8🥇 3🥈 & 1🥉 medals at the 5th Elite Men's National Boxing Championships 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣1️⃣ in Bellary, Karnataka 🥊👏🏻@AjaySingh_SG @debojo_m#PunchMeinHaiDum#boxing#MensNationals2021 pic.twitter.com/1JhCw4B5t6