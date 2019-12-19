शहर चुनें

1892 में लिखा गया आधुनिक ओलिंपिक का मैनिफेस्टो 62.40 करोड़ रु. में नीलाम

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 19 Dec 2019 01:39 PM IST
Olympic
Olympic - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
आधुनिक ओलिंपिक के जनक पियरे डी कूबरटिन द्वारा 1892 में लिखा 14 पेज के मैनिफेस्टो के लिए रिकॉर्ड 62.40 करोड़ रुपए की बोली लगाई गई। यह नीलामी न्यूयॉर्क के सोदबी ऑक्शन हाउस में हुई। इससे पहले जून 2019 में ही बेसबॉल लेजेंड बेब रूथ की जर्सी 39.70 करोड़ रुपए में नीलाम हुई थी।
नीलामी में अनुमान से करीब 9 गुना अधिक राशि मिली। उन्हें करीब सात करोड़ रुपए मिलने की उम्मीद थी। कूबरटिन ने 1894 में अंतरराष्ट्रीय ओलिंपिक समिति (आईओसी) की स्थापना की थी। इसके बाद 1896 में एथेंस में पहले आधुनिक ओलिंपिक गेम्स का आयोजन हुआ।
 

#AuctionUpdate Moments ago in our #NYC salesroom, the original Olympic Games manifesto soared to $8.8 million, more than 8.5x its $1 million high estimate following a 12-minute bidding battle. The manifesto outlines Pierre de Coubertin's vision for reviving the ancient games. pic.twitter.com/xoR4uAzs2t

— Sotheby's (@Sothebys) December 18, 2019
modern olympic games modern olympics manifesto modern olympics manifesto sold at auction international olympic committee pierre de coubertin
Sports news in Hindi

