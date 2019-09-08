कोर्ट ने नाबालिग से छेड़छाड़ के आरोपी स्विमिंग कोच सुरजीत को भेजा छह दिन की पुलिस रिमांड पर

Goa: Mapusa Court grants 6-day police custody to swimming coach Surajit Ganguly, accused of molesting a minor girl. He was arrested in Delhi on Friday & was flown to Goa late last night.— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2019
सेरेना ने जब अपना पहला यूएस ओपन खिताब जीता था तब कनाडा की पहली महिला खिलाड़ी और अब चैंपियन बन चुकीं बियांका का जन्म हुआ था।
8 सितंबर 2019