शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   Mapusa Court grants 6 day police custody to swimming coach Surajit Ganguly accused of molesting girl

कोर्ट ने नाबालिग से छेड़छाड़ के आरोपी स्विमिंग कोच सुरजीत को भेजा छह दिन की पुलिस रिमांड पर

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 08 Sep 2019 02:51 PM IST
सुरजीत गांगुली
सुरजीत गांगुली - फोटो : social Media
ख़बर सुनें
15 साल की लड़की के साथ दुष्कर्म और उसका यौन उत्पीड़न करने को लेकर दिल्ली में गिरफ्तार किए गए गोवा के पूर्व स्विमिंग कोच सुरजीत गांगुली को गोवा की मापुसा कोर्ट ने छह दिन की पुलिस हिरासत में भेज दिया है। सुरजीत को दिल्ली में गिरफ्तार किए जाने के बाद रविवार को पुलिस की टीम वापस पणजी लेकर पहुंची थी।
विज्ञापन
 
फरार गांगुली को गोवा और दिल्ली के पुलिस कर्मियों की संयुक्त टीम ने शुक्रवार को गिरफ्तार किया था। ट्रांजिट रिमांड पर रविवार तड़के उसे गोवा वापस लाया गया। इससे पहले आरोपी को नई दिल्ली की तीस हजारी अदालत में पेश किया गया था, जिसने सुरजीत को तीन दिन की ट्रांजिट रिमांड पर गोवा पुलिस को सौंप दिया था।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

जेनिफर को याद कर सन्नाटे में जार-जार रोए थे शशि कपूर, मरते दम तक नहीं भूले पहली नजर का प्यार

7 सितंबर 2019

Jennifer Kendal and shashi kapoor
jennifer kendal shashi kapoor
jennifer kendal shashi kapoor
jennifer kendal shashi kapoor
Bollywood

जेनिफर को याद कर सन्नाटे में जार-जार रोए थे शशि कपूर, मरते दम तक नहीं भूले पहली नजर का प्यार

7 सितंबर 2019

राम
India News

हाजी मस्तान से सोहराबुद्दीन तक, जानिए उन मुकदमों के बारे में जिससे जुड़ा जेठमलानी का नाम

8 सितंबर 2019

इसरो अध्यक्ष को गले लगाते पीएम मोदी
India News

प्रधानमंत्री की नेतृत्व क्षमता के मुरीद हुए बंगलूरू के पुलिस कमिश्नर, कहा- आज अनमोल सबक सीखा

7 सितंबर 2019

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
Invertis university

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद (फाइल फोटो)
World

पाक ने दिखाया रंग, राष्ट्रपति कोविंद को अपने वायुक्षेत्र से गुजरने की अनुमति देने से किया इनकार

7 सितंबर 2019

himachal police constable bharti written exam conducted at 40 centers in himachal pradesh
Shimla

हिमाचल पुलिस सिपाही भर्ती: पुलिस ने निकाले ताबीज, कड़े-बेल्ट, जूते भी उतरवाए

8 सितंबर 2019

chandrayan -2
World

नासा से लेकर दुनिया के कई देशों ने इसरो को सराहा, कहा- चंद्रयान 2 ने हमें भी प्रेरणा दी

8 सितंबर 2019

इस पितृ पक्ष गया में कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, पितरों के आशीर्वाद से बदलेगी किस्मत - 13 - 28 Sept
Astrology Services

इस पितृ पक्ष गया में कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, पितरों के आशीर्वाद से बदलेगी किस्मत - 13 - 28 Sept
विज्ञापन
goa swimming coach surjeet ganguly mapusa court sports ministry
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

himachal police constable bharti written exam conducted at 40 centers in himachal pradesh
Shimla

हिमाचल पुलिस सिपाही भर्ती: पुलिस ने निकाले ताबीज, कड़े-बेल्ट, जूते भी उतरवाए

8 सितंबर 2019

राम
India News

हाजी मस्तान से सोहराबुद्दीन तक, जानिए उन मुकदमों के बारे में जिससे जुड़ा जेठमलानी का नाम

8 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
चंद्रयान- 2
India News

चंद्रयान-2 के ऑर्बिटर ने ढूंढी लैंडर विक्रम की लोकेशन, संपर्क की कोशिशें जारी: इसरो

8 सितंबर 2019

कल्याण सिंह
Lucknow

फिर से भाजपाई बनेंगे पूर्व राज्यपाल कल्याण सिंह, नई भूमिका के लिए खुद को कर रहे तैयार

8 सितंबर 2019

राम जेठमलानी
Bollywood

भरी महफिल में ऐसे चर्चा में आए थे राम जेठमलानी, तस्वीरें लीक होते ही एक्ट्रेस ने बताई थी सच्चाई

8 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
priyanka chopra
Bollywood

मां बनने की चाहत पर पहली बार प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने किया खुलासा, कहा- बेबी होना इस वक्त...

8 सितंबर 2019

Actors
Bollywood

काम ना मिलने पर पाई-पाई को मोहताज हुए ये 5 एक्टर, कोई बना गार्ड तो किसी ने बेचा बंगला

8 सितंबर 2019

साप्ताहिक राशिफल
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल: शुक्र और बुध ग्रहों के बदलाव से कुछ ऐसे बीतेगा हफ्ता

8 सितंबर 2019

राम जेठमलानी को श्रद्धांजलि देने पहुंचे अमित शाह
India News

वरिष्ठ वकील राम जेठमलानी का 95 साल की उम्र में निधन, राष्ट्रपति और प्रधानमंत्री ने जताया शोक

8 सितंबर 2019

ऑर्बिटर (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
India News

विक्रम लैंडर से संपर्क टूटने से दुखी देशवासियों को अब इसरो ने दी ये नई खुशखबर

8 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

बियांका एंड्रेस्क्यू
Tennis

US Open: जिस साल सेरेना ने पहला यूएस ओपन जीता था, उसी साल जन्मी बियांका ने इस बार पटखनी दे दी

सेरेना ने जब अपना पहला यूएस ओपन खिताब जीता था तब कनाडा की पहली महिला खिलाड़ी और अब चैंपियन बन चुकीं बियांका का जन्म हुआ था।

8 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
जैमी मरे और माटेक-सैंड्स
Tennis

जैमी मरे-माटेक सैंड्स की जोड़ी ने जीता यूएस ओपन 2019 मिश्रित युगल का खिताब

8 सितंबर 2019

निशानेबाजी
Other Sports

10 मीटर एयर राइफल राष्ट्रीय ट्रायल्स के विजेता बने धनुष श्रीकांत

8 सितंबर 2019

Yashaswini Deswal
Other Sports

रियो में स्वर्ण जीतने वाली यशस्विनी ने कहा, ओलंपिक के लिए छोटी-छोटी चीजों पर भी ध्यान जरूरी

8 सितंबर 2019

पायस जैन
Other Sports

पायस को एशियाई टेबल टेनिस चैम्पियनशिप में रजत, फाइनल में चीनी खिलाड़ी से मिली हार

8 सितंबर 2019

टेनिस
Tennis

निशोप एआईटीए रैंकिंग टूर्नामेंट के फाइनल में, पृथ्वी सेकर से होगा मुकाबला

8 सितंबर 2019

यूएस ओपन फाइनल 2019
Tennis

US Open 2019: 19 साल की बियांका ने दिग्गज खिलाड़ी सेरेना विलियम्स को हराकर रचा इतिहास

8 सितंबर 2019

भारतीय हॉकी टीम
Hockey

दिलप्रीत जूनियर हॉकी शिविर के संभावितों में कायम, सुल्तान जोहोर कप के लिए 33 संभावित घोषित

8 सितंबर 2019

दिल्ली vs हरियाणा
Other Sports

प्रो कबड्डी लीग: हरियाणा स्टीलर्स ने दबंग दिल्ली को हराया, बंगाल और गुजरात का मुकाबला टाई

7 सितंबर 2019

National Men's Boxing Competition will be held in shimla from 4 october
Local Sports

शिमला में 300 बॉक्सर दिखाएंगे दम, इस दिन से शुरू होगी राष्ट्रीय प्रतियोगिता

7 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

Chandrayaan-2: चांद पर इसरो ने खोज निकाला विक्रम लैंडर, संपर्क साधने की कोशिश

चंद्रयान से जुड़ी एक बड़ी जानकारी इसरो प्रमुख के. सिवन ने दी है। उन्होने बताया की विक्रम लैंडर को खोज निकाला गया है। लेकिन अभी संपर्क नहीं हो पा रहा है। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट

8 सितंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 4:43

सोनू सूद ने किया गणपति विसर्जन, बाप्पा से मांगा ये खास आशीर्वाद

8 सितंबर 2019

राम जेठमलानी 2:00

वकील से लेकर संसद तक ऐसा रहा राम जेठमलानी का सफर

8 सितंबर 2019

अलीगढ़ 1:54

अलीगढ़: हेलमेट नहीं पहनने पर कार चालक का काट दिया 500 रुपये का चालान

8 सितंबर 2019

राम जेठमलानी 1:12

वरिष्ठ वकील राम जेठमलानी का 96 साल की उम्र में निधन, दिल्ली में ली अंतिम सांस

8 सितंबर 2019

Related

चंद्रयान-2 के लिए खिलाड़ियों इसरो का हौसला बढ़ाया
Other Sports

चंद्रयान-2 पर सहवाग, पंत और रवि शास्त्री समेत देश के खिलाड़ियों ने इसरो को दिया खास संदेश

7 सितंबर 2019

सुरजीत गांगुली
Other Sports

छात्रा से रेप के आरोपी गोवा के तैराकी कोच सुरजीत गांगुली गिरफ्तार

7 सितंबर 2019

यूलिमार रोजास
Other Sports

विश्व चैंपियन यूलिमार रोजास ने 15.41 मीटर की जंप के साथ बनाया विश्व रिकॉर्ड

7 सितंबर 2019

बांग्लादेश क्रीड़ा शिक्षा प्रतिष्ठान
Football

बांग्लादेश क्रीड़ा शिक्षा प्रतिष्ठान की सुब्रत कप में खिताब की हैट्रिक

7 सितंबर 2019

किरण रिजिजू
Other Sports

टोक्यो ओलिंपिक में धमाल मचाएंगे भारतीय शूटर: खेल मंत्री रिजिजू 

7 सितंबर 2019

नडाल-बेरेटिनी
Tennis

US Open 2019: सेमीफाइनल में नडाल के सामने बेरेटिनी की चुनौती, पहली बार होगी दोनों की भिड़ंत

7 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited