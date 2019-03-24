शहर चुनें

गोल्फर केशव मिश्रा ने जीती एशियाई चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 24 Mar 2019 11:34 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : amar ujala
मुंबई के गोल्फर केशव मिश्रा ने फाल्डो सीरीज एशिया ग्रैंड फाइनल में लड़कों के अंडर 21 वर्ग में 54 होल में 69, 68 और 74 के स्कोर से कुल 211 का स्कोर कर एशियाई चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी पर कब्जा किया। तीन दिवसीय टूर्नामेंट वियतनाम के ह्यू में 20 से 22 मार्च तक खेला गया।
