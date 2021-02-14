संदीप और राहुल ने किया टोक्यो ओलंपिक के लिए क्वालीफाई, बनाया नया राष्ट्रीय रिकॉर्ड

Jharkhand: Naib Subedar Sandeep Kumar of 16 JAT Regiment and Grenadier Rahul of 18 Grenadiers have qualified for Tokyo Olympics 2021, at the 8th National Race Walking Championship, held at Ranchi.
Nb Sub Sandeep Kumar won Gold medal & created new national record. pic.twitter.com/DlHxiLXo5K — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2021
