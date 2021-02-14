शहर चुनें

Home ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   Jharkhand: Naib Subedar Sandeep Kumar and Grenadier Rahul have qualified for Tokyo Olympics 2021

संदीप और राहुल ने किया टोक्यो ओलंपिक के लिए क्वालीफाई, बनाया नया राष्ट्रीय रिकॉर्ड

mukesh jha स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रांची Published by: मुकेश कुमार झा
Updated Sun, 14 Feb 2021 04:21 PM IST
विज्ञापन
सूबेदार संदीप कुमार
सूबेदार संदीप कुमार - फोटो : ani

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
झारखंड के रांची में आयोजित आठवीं राष्ट्रीय रेस वॉकिंग प्रतियोगिता में हरियाणा के संदीप कुमार और राहुल ने नया राष्ट्रीय रिकॉर्ड बनाते हुए टोक्यो ओलंपिक 2021 के लिए क्वॉलिफाई किया है। 20 किलोमीटर रेस वॉकिंग चैंपियनशिप में संदीप कुमार ने एक घंटा 20 मिनट 16 सेकंड का समय निकालकर स्वर्ण पदक जीता और ओलंपिक में अपनी जगह बनाई, जबकि राहुल ने एक घंटा 20 मिनट 26 सेकंड का समय निकालकर ओलंपिक का टिकट कटाया। बता दें कि संदीप 16 जाट रेजिमेंट में सूबेदार हैं, जबकि राहुल 18 ग्रेनेडियर्स का हिस्सा हैं।
विज्ञापन


 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
sports other sports national subedar sandeep kumar grenadier rahul tokyo olympics 2021 8th national race walking championship

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

सुरंग के अंदर से शव मिले
Chamoli

Uttarakhand Chamoli Live: सुरंग और आपदाग्रस्त क्षेत्र से मिले 12 शव, कुल मृतकों की संख्या हुई 50

14 फरवरी 2021

रोहित शर्मा
Cricket News

IND vs ENG: दो दिन के खेल के बाद भारत की मुट्ठी में मैच, इंग्लैंड पर 249 रन की निर्णायक बढ़त

14 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
जलवायु कार्यकर्ता दिशा रवि
India News

ग्रेटा थनबर्ग टूलकिट मामला: दिल्ली पुलिस ने दिशा रवि को पांच दिन की हिरासत में लिया

14 फरवरी 2021

रोहतक हत्याकांड।
Chandigarh

पांच लोगों की हत्या : एक दिन बाद आना था घर लेकिन पहुंची पहलवान पूजा की लाश, फोन पर मां से कही थी ये बात

14 फरवरी 2021

हैप्पी वैलेंटाइन डे 2021
India News

Valentine's Day : राजनीति, खेल और बॉलीवुड...इन हस्तियों ने अपनी प्रेम कहानी से गढ़ी एक मिसाल

14 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
सेनाध्यक्ष को अर्जुन टैंक की चाबी देते हुए पीएम मोदी
India News

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने सेना को सौंपी अचूक निशाने वाले अर्जुन टैंक की चाबी, जानें इसकी खासियत

14 फरवरी 2021

कपिल देव और रोमी भाटिया
Cricket News

Valentine's Day: कपिल देव की इस आदत से परेशान पत्नी, शादी के 40 साल बाद की शिकायत

14 फरवरी 2021

Reservation for block pramukh and gram pradhan will be decided in districts.
Lucknow

पंचायत चुनाव: जिलों में तय होगा किस जाति, वर्ग का बनेगा ब्लॉक प्रमुख और ग्राम प्रधान

14 फरवरी 2021

साप्ताहिक राशिफल
Predictions

Weekly Horoscope: 15 से 21 फरवरी तक किन राशि वालों के सितारे रहेंगे बुलंद, पढ़ें साप्ताहिक राशिफल

14 फरवरी 2021

पीएम मोदी-गृहमंत्री शाह और मुख्यमंंत्री योगी (फाइल फोटो)
Opinion

मोदी के उत्तराधिकारी? अब इस नेता की दावेदारी है सबसे मजबूत

14 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X