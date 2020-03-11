शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   Javelin Thrower Shivpal singh qualifies for tokyo olympics achieve qualification mark

शिवपाल सिंह भाला फेंक में टोक्यो ओलंपिक का टिकट हासिल करने वाले बने दूसरे भारतीय

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 11 Mar 2020 10:05 AM IST
विज्ञापन
शिवपाल सिंह
शिवपाल सिंह - फोटो : पीटीआई
ख़बर सुनें
भारत के शिवपाल सिंह ने जैवलिन थ्रोअर (भाला फेंक) में टोक्यो ओलंपिक के लिए क्वालीफाई कर लिया है। मंगलवार को दक्षिण अफ्रीका में खेले गए एथलेटिक्स टूर्नामेंट के दौरान उन्होंने अपने थ्रो से 85.47 मीटर की दूरी हासिल की। इसके वजह से उन्होंने ओलंपिक में जगह बनाने के लिए बनाए गए 85 मीटर के मापदंड को हासिल कर लिया और 2020 ओलंपिक में जगह बनाने में सफल रहे।
विज्ञापन


शिवपाल अब इस स्पर्धा में नीरज चोपड़ा के साथ इस साल होने वाले ओलंपिक में भारत का प्रतिनिधित्व करेंगे। इससे पहले इसी साल चोट से वापसी करने के बाद भारत के स्टार खिलाड़ी नीरज चोपड़ा ने 87.86 मीटर की दूरी के साथ टोक्यो ओलंपिक के लिए कोटा हासिल कर लिया था।
CTET 2020 परीक्षा से संबंधित करे कोई भी सवाल, हमारे Experts देंगे जवाब, सवाल इस नंबर पर 8287757490 whatsapp करें
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
shivpal singh shivpal singh javelin thrower tokyo olympics olympics 2020 olympic qualification neeraj chopra

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

दिग्विजय सिंह-कमलनाथ-ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

मप्र सियासी ड्रामा: थोड़ी देर में भाजपा में शामिल हो सकते हैं सिंधिया, राहुल गांधी की चुप्पी

11 मार्च 2020

Nirbhaya Case
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केस: फांसी से बचने के लिए दोषी विनय शर्मा की नई तिकड़म, एलजी अनिल बैजल के हाथ में फैसला

11 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
Mother and daughter murder case
Delhi NCR

मां-बेटी की हत्याकांड: चार साल से लिवइन में रह रहे विनय ने क्यों की हत्या?, जानकारों ने खोला बड़ा राज

11 मार्च 2020

Mother and daughter murder case
Delhi NCR

मां-बेटी हत्याकांड: मौत से पहले समरिता ने व्हाट्सएप स्टेटस किया था अपडेट, लगाया था ये वीडियो

11 मार्च 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bazar

तेल की कीमतों में भारी गिरावट, दिल्ली में पेट्रोल 2.69 और डीजल 2.33 रुपये हुआ सस्ता

11 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
Baaghi 3
Bollywood

होली पर टाइगर श्रॉफ की 'बागी 3' का जलवा कायम, पांच दिन में कलेक्शन रहा इतने करोड़

11 मार्च 2020

ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया
Madhya Pradesh

सिंधिया और मोदी के बीच मध्यस्थता में बड़ौदा राजपरिवार की महारानी की रही अहम भूमिका

11 मार्च 2020

नरेंद्र मोदी-ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया
Blog

सिंधिया को भाजपा ही सुरक्षित ठिकाना क्यों नजर आता है?

11 मार्च 2020

मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश में सियासी संकट, अपने-अपने विधायकों को साधने में जुटीं कांग्रेस-भाजपा

11 मार्च 2020

Bollywood
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड स्टार्स की होली और बेटी के ट्रोल होने पर काजोल का जवाब, पांच खबरें

11 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited