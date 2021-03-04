शहर चुनें

Home ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   ISSF Shooting World Cup: Indian women trap team of Kirti Gupta, Rajeshwari Kumari, Manisha Keer win the silver medal

ISSF Shotgun World Cup: भारतीय महिला ट्रैप टीम ने जीता सिल्वर, भारत की झोली में दूसरा पदक

mukesh jha स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, काहिरा Published by: मुकेश कुमार झा
Updated Thu, 04 Mar 2021 10:43 PM IST
कीर्ति गुप्ता, राजेश्वरी कुमारी और मनीषा कीर
कीर्ति गुप्ता, राजेश्वरी कुमारी और मनीषा कीर - फोटो : social media
मिस्र के काहिरा में चल रहे अंतरराष्ट्रीय निशानेबाज खेल महासंघ (आईएसएसएफ) शॉटगन विश्व कप के महिला ट्रैप टीम इवेंट में भारत की कीर्ति गुप्ता, राजेश्वरी कुमारी और मनीषा कीर ने बाजी मारी। इन तीनों ने मिलकर भारत के लिए रजत पदक जीता। कीर्ति, राजेश्वरी कुमारी और मनीषा की टीम ने रूस को 6-4 से हराया। इसके साथ ही भारत की झोली में दूसरा पदक आ गया। इससे पहले भारतीय पुरुष स्कीट टीम ने शॉटगन वर्ल्ड कप में कांस्य पदक अपने नाम किया था। अंगदवीर सिंह बाजवा, मैराज अहमद खान और गुरजोत खंगुरा की टीम ने बीते शुक्रवार को सेमीफाइनल में कजाकिस्तान को 6-2 से शिकस्त दी थी।
