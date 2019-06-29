शहर चुनें

International level professional boxer Suman Kumari was assaulted & beaten, three men arrested

कोलकाता में अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला मुक्केबाज से दुर्व्यवहार और मारपीट, पुलिस ने तीन को किया गिरफ्तार

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 29 Jun 2019 04:36 AM IST
आरोपी
आरोपी - फोटो : ANI
कोलकाता में अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर की प्रोफेशनल बॉक्सर सुमन कुमारी से दुर्व्यवहार और मारपीट की घटना सामने आई है।
सुमन ने अपने फेसबुक अकाउंट पर पूरे मामले की जानकारी देते हुए लिखा कि, 'मैं शुक्रवार सुबह 11 बजे स्कूटी से दफ्तर जा रही थी, उसी वक्त एक 25 साल का लड़का मेरे सामने आ गया और बिना वजह मुझे गालियां देने लगा। इतना ही नहीं जब मैंने इसका विरोध किया तो उसने मेरे साथ हाथापाई भी की। इसके बाद मैंने वहां खड़े पुलिस वाले से मदद मांगी लेकिन उन्होंने पास के पुलिस थाने में शिकायत के लिए बोला और पल्ला झाड़ लिया'।

हालांकि बाद में कोलकाता पुलिस ने सुमन की फेसबुक पोस्ट को आधार बनाते हुए मामले में कार्रवाई कर केस दर्ज किया और सीसीटीवी फूटेज के आधार पर वसीम खान, राहुल शर्मा और शेख फिरोज को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।
 

 

विज्ञापन
