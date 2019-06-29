कोलकाता में अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला मुक्केबाज से दुर्व्यवहार और मारपीट, पुलिस ने तीन को किया गिरफ्तार

West Bengal: Three men arrested by Kolkata Police for allegedly assaulting National level boxer Suman Kumari in Mominpur. Case registered pic.twitter.com/sDLcCjy4OM— ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2019
एशियाई चैंपियनशिप का एकल खिताब जीतकर करियर ग्रैंड स्लैम पूरा करने वाले दिग्गज क्यू खिलाड़ी पंकज आडवाणी की अगुआई में भारतीय टीम ने एशियन टीम स्नूकर चैंपियनशिप के सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचकर पदक पक्का कर लिया।
28 जून 2019