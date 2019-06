14 साल बाद भारतीय तीरंदाजी टीम वर्ल्ड चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल में

This is the 2nd time ever when 🇮🇳 #Recurve Men Team reached to finals. Last time, Indian team comprising of #TarundeepRai, #JayantaTalukdar, Robin Hansda and Gautam won 🥈 in World Championship- #Madrid in 2005. Tarundeep is the common archer in both the events.@ntpclimited pic.twitter.com/FdIMCXK79h