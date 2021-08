World Youth Championships: भारतीय तीरंदाजों ने पोलैंड में लहराया तिरंगा, आठ गोल्ड समेत कुल 15 पदक जीते

Stellar performances by #TeamIndia at Wroclaw 2021 World Archery Youth Championships 🇮🇳 clinched 8️⃣🥇 2️⃣🥈 5️⃣🥉 We are extremely proud of you for making 75th #IndiaIndependenceDay even more special with your hard work & determination and paving a path for sporting excellence pic.twitter.com/hwIO9ELeN0

The Indian contingent at the World Archery Youth Championships in Wroclaw has made us proud by winning 15 medals including 8 Golds. Congrats to our team and best wishes for their future endeavours. May this success inspire more youngsters to pursue archery and excel in it. pic.twitter.com/b5E5UdE4zX