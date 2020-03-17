शहर चुनें

IAAF Diamond League postpones opening three track meets due to coronavirus

कोरोना की वजह से IAAF डायमंड लीग सर्किट की तीन प्रतियोगिताएं रद्द

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 17 Mar 2020 09:37 PM IST
डायमंड लीग
डायमंड लीग - फोटो : ट्विटर
कोरोना वायरस के चलते डायमंड लीग सर्किट की शुरुआती तीन प्रतियोगितायें रद्द कर दी गई है। इनमें दोहा में 17 अप्रैल को होने वाली प्रतियोगिता, शंघाई में 16 मई और एक अन्य चीनी शहर में नौ मई को होने वाली स्पर्धा शामिल है। आयोजकों ने एक बयान में कहा,‘ यह फैसला आयोजन समिति , स्थानीय अधिकारियों और खेल नियामक इकाइयों से मशविरे के बाद लिया गया है।’ 
iaaf iaaf diamond league diamond league circuit coronavirus covid19 track and field events

