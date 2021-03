फेडरेशन कप: धनलक्ष्मी ने तोड़ा पीटी उषा का 23 साल पुराना रिकॉर्ड, 200 मीटर मे हिमा दास को हराया

#Athletics Dhana Laxmi broke the PT Usha's 23 years old Record by completing the distance of 200m (heats) in 23.26s. Previous record- PT Usha (1998) 23.30s.



She already won 100m title of Fed Cup by upsetting Dutee Chand.