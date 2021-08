सम्मान समारोह: रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ डिफेंस सर्विस में शामिल ओलंपियनों को पुणे में करेंगे सम्मानित, नीरज चोपड़ा के उपस्थित होने की उम्मीद

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will felicitate the Olympians from the defence services at the Army Sports Institute (ASI) in Pune on August 23: Ministry of Defence pic.twitter.com/QhSsqdcZCp

All Armed Forces personnel, who represented India in #TokyoOlympics, including gold medalist javelin thrower Subedar Neeraj Chopra, are likely to be present on the occasion: Ministry of Defence