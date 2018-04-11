CWG 2018: बेटियां लहरा रही विदेश में तिरंगा, अब श्रेयसी सिंह ने दिलाया भारत को 12वां गोल्ड

श्रेयसी के इस शानदार प्रदर्शन के लिए राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने ट्वीट कर बधाई दी। उन्होंने लिखा, 'श्रेयसी सिंह को कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स के महिला डबल ट्रैप शूटिंग इवेंद में गोल्ड मेडल जीतने के लिए बधाई। देश को आप पर गर्व है।'
Congratulations to Shreyasi Singh for winning the GOLD in Women's Double Trap at #GC2018.. Nation is proud of you #PresidentKovind— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 11, 2018
ऑस्ट्रेलिया के गोल्ड कोस्ट में जारी 21वें कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स के सातवें दिन पांच बार की विश्व चैंपियन एमसी मैरीकॉम बॉक्सिंग की 45-48 किलोग्राम भारवर्ग स्पर्धा के फाइनल में जगह बना ली है।
11 अप्रैल 2018