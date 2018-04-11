शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   CWG 2018: Shreyasi singh win the gold medal in Womens Double Trap Finals

CWG 2018: बेटियां लहरा रही विदेश में तिरंगा, अब श्रेयसी सिंह ने दिलाया भारत को 12वां गोल्ड

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 11 Apr 2018 11:22 AM IST
श्रेयसी सिंह
श्रेयसी सिंह
ऑस्ट्रेलिया के गोल्ड कोस्ट में चल रहे 21वें कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स के सातवें दिन महिला डबल ट्रैप में भारत की महिला शूटर श्रेयसी सिंह ने गोल्ड मेडल जीता है। उन्होंने शूट ऑफ मुकाबले में दोनों निशाने सही लगाकर गोल्ड मेडल हासिल किया। श्रेयसी के इस गोल्ड के साथ ही भारत के खाते में अब तक 12 गोल्ड मेडल आ चुके हैं। 
श्रेयसी ने कुल (96+2) अंकों के साथ गोल्ड मेडल पर कब्जा किया। उन्होंने चारो राउंड में 24,25,22,25 का स्कोर हासिल किया। वहीं, ऑस्ट्रेलिया के एम्मा कॉक्स ने (96+1) अंकों के साथ सिल्वर मेडल पर कब्जा जमाया, जबकि स्काटलैंड के शूटर लिंडा पियरसन 87 अंकों के साथ तीसरे स्थान पर रही। उन्हें ब्रॉन्ज मेडल से ही संतोष करना पड़ा।

बत दें कि भारत की श्रेयसी सिंह और ऑस्ट्रेलिया की एम्मा कॉक्स का एक समय स्कोर 96-96 की बराबरी पर था, लेकिन शूटऑफ राउंड में श्रेयसी ने 2 प्वाइंट की बढ़त लेकर स्वर्ण पदक हासिल किया, जबकि अम्मा को 1 ही प्वाइंट मिला और वह पिछड़ गईं। वहीं, भारत की वर्षा वर्मन 86 पॉइंट्स के साथ चौथे स्थान पर रहीं।

श्रेयसी के इस शानदार प्रदर्शन के लिए राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने ट्वीट कर बधाई दी। उन्होंने लिखा, 'श्रेयसी  सिंह को कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स के महिला डबल ट्रैप शूटिंग इवेंद में गोल्ड मेडल जीतने के लिए बधाई। देश को आप पर गर्व है।'


मैरी कॉम
Other Sports

'सुपर मॉम' मैरी कॉम पर टिकी देश की निगाहें, CWG में पहली बार किया ऐसा

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के गोल्ड कोस्ट में जारी 21वें कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स के सातवें दिन पांच बार की विश्व चैंपियन एमसी मैरीकॉम बॉक्सिंग की 45-48 किलोग्राम भारवर्ग स्पर्धा के फाइनल में जगह बना ली है।

11 अप्रैल 2018

CWG 2018: Om Mitharwal wins bronze medal for India in 50m Pistol Mens Finals
Other Sports

CWG 2018: भारत की एक और बेटी ने लगाया सोने पर निशाना, श्रेयसी सिंह को डबल ट्रैप में गोल्ड

11 अप्रैल 2018

जीतू राय और मिथारवल
Other Sports

CWG 2018: 50 मीटर पिस्टल के फाइनल में पहुंचे जीतू-मिथरवाल, पदक जीतने से अब एक कदम दूर

11 अप्रैल 2018

CWG 2018: Heena Sidhu bags the gold for India in medal Womens 25m Pistol Finals
Other Sports

CWG 2018: छठे दिन भारत की सुनहरी शुरुआत, महिला शूटर हीना सिद्धू ने जीता गोल्ड

10 अप्रैल 2018

सचिन चौधरी
Other Sports

CWG 2018: सचिन चौधरी ने भारत को दिलाया एक और मेडल, पावरलिफ्टिंग में जीता ब्रॉन्ज

10 अप्रैल 2018

साइना नेहवाल
Other Sports

भारतीय बैडमिंटन टीम ने रचा इतिहास, CWG में पहली बार जीता गोल्ड

9 अप्रैल 2018

heena sidhu
Other Sports

CWG 2018: 21 पदकों के साथ टॉप-3 में भारत, छठे दिन ऐसा रहा प्रदर्शन

11 अप्रैल 2018

टेबल टेनिस
Other Sports

CWG 2018: पांचवें दिन मेडल्स की बौछार, टेबल टेनिस में भारत ने जीता गोल्ड

9 अप्रैल 2018

जीतू राय
Other Sports

CWG 2018: भारत का विजयी आगाज, शूटिंग में जीतू ने गोल्ड और एयर पिस्टल में मेहूली ने जीता सिल्वर

9 अप्रैल 2018

गगन नारंग और चैन सिंह
Other Sports

CWG 2018: मेन्स शूटिंग में भारत की उम्मीदें खत्म, गगन नारंग और चैन सिंह ने किया निराश

10 अप्रैल 2018

आप सोच भी नहीं सकते कितने पुराने हैं ये खेल

आप जिन खेलो को बचपने से खेलते या देखते चले आ रहे हैं क्या आपको पता है कि वो कितने पुराने हैें। आइए आपको बताते हैं कि कितनी है इन खेलों की उम्र...

15 मार्च 2018

shikhar dhawan gets injured before South Africa tour, doubtful for 1st Test special story 1:26

दक्षिण अफ्रीका दौरे से पहले स्टार खिलाड़ी शिखर धवन को ये क्या हुआ?

28 दिसंबर 2017

खो खो प्रतियोगिता 1:04

प्रदेशीय महिला खो-खो प्रतियोगिता में गोरखपुर ने फैजाबाद को 9-0 से हराया

24 सितंबर 2016

Devendra Jhajharia 0:29

रियो पैरालिंपिक में देवेन्द्र ने लहराया परचम, गोल्ड पर किया कब्जा

14 सितंबर 2016

दीपा मलिक 0:51

दीपा मलिक ने पैरालंपिक में सिल्वर मेडल जीतकर रचा इतिहास

13 सितंबर 2016

CWG 2018: Om Mitharwal wins bronze medal for India in 50m Pistol Mens Finals
Other Sports

CWG 2018: भारत की एक और बेटी ने लगाया सोने पर निशाना, श्रेयसी सिंह को डबल ट्रैप में गोल्ड

11 अप्रैल 2018

मैरी कॉम
Other Sports

'सुपर मॉम' मैरी कॉम पर टिकी देश की निगाहें, CWG में पहली बार किया ऐसा

11 अप्रैल 2018

heena sidhu
Other Sports

CWG 2018: 21 पदकों के साथ टॉप-3 में भारत, छठे दिन ऐसा रहा प्रदर्शन

11 अप्रैल 2018

Muhammed Anas
Other Sports

CWG 2018: ब्रॉन्ज से चूके मोहम्मद अनस, बनाया राष्ट्रीय रिकॉर्ड

11 अप्रैल 2018

सचिन चौधरी
Other Sports

CWG 2018: सचिन चौधरी ने भारत को दिलाया एक और मेडल, पावरलिफ्टिंग में जीता ब्रॉन्ज

10 अप्रैल 2018

CWG 2018: Heena Sidhu bags the gold for India in medal Womens 25m Pistol Finals
Other Sports

CWG 2018: छठे दिन भारत की सुनहरी शुरुआत, महिला शूटर हीना सिद्धू ने जीता गोल्ड

10 अप्रैल 2018

