CWG 2018: बेटियां लहरा रही विदेश में तिरंगा, अब श्रेयसी सिंह ने दिलाया भारत को 12वां गोल्ड

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के गोल्ड कोस्ट में चल रहे 21वें कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स के सातवें दिन महिला डबल ट्रैप में भारत की महिला शूटर श्रेयसी सिंह ने गोल्ड मेडल जीता है। उन्होंने शूट ऑफ मुकाबले में दोनों निशाने सही लगाकर गोल्ड मेडल हासिल किया। श्रेयसी के इस गोल्ड के साथ ही भारत के खाते में अब तक 12 गोल्ड मेडल आ चुके हैं।श्रेयसी ने कुल (96+2) अंकों के साथ गोल्ड मेडल पर कब्जा किया। उन्होंने चारो राउंड में 24,25,22,25 का स्कोर हासिल किया। वहीं, ऑस्ट्रेलिया के एम्मा कॉक्स ने (96+1) अंकों के साथ सिल्वर मेडल पर कब्जा जमाया, जबकि स्काटलैंड के शूटर लिंडा पियरसन 87 अंकों के साथ तीसरे स्थान पर रही। उन्हें ब्रॉन्ज मेडल से ही संतोष करना पड़ा।बत दें कि भारत की श्रेयसी सिंह और ऑस्ट्रेलिया की एम्मा कॉक्स का एक समय स्कोर 96-96 की बराबरी पर था, लेकिन शूटऑफ राउंड में श्रेयसी ने 2 प्वाइंट की बढ़त लेकर स्वर्ण पदक हासिल किया, जबकि अम्मा को 1 ही प्वाइंट मिला और वह पिछड़ गईं। वहीं, भारत की वर्षा वर्मन 86 पॉइंट्स के साथ चौथे स्थान पर रहीं।

श्रेयसी के इस शानदार प्रदर्शन के लिए राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने ट्वीट कर बधाई दी। उन्होंने लिखा, 'श्रेयसी सिंह को कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स के महिला डबल ट्रैप शूटिंग इवेंद में गोल्ड मेडल जीतने के लिए बधाई। देश को आप पर गर्व है।'

Congratulations to Shreyasi Singh for winning the GOLD in Women's Double Trap at #GC2018.. Nation is proud of you #PresidentKovind