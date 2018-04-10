शहर चुनें

CWG 2018: सचिन चौधरी ने भारत को दिलाया एक और मेडल, पावरलिफ्टिंग में जीता ब्रॉन्ज

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 10 Apr 2018 06:17 PM IST
सचिन चौधरी
सचिन चौधरी
आस्ट्रेलिया के गोल्ड कोस्ट में खेले जा रहे 21वें कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स के मेन्स हेवीवेट पारा-पावरलिफ्टिंग स्पर्धा में पावरलिफ्टर सचिन चौधरी ने ब्रॉन्ज मेंडल जीता है। सचिन ने कुल 181 अंको के साथ कांस्य पदक पर कब्जा किया। इसके साथ ही भारत के नाम अब तक 21 मेडल हो गए हैं। इस स्पर्धा में नाइजीरिया के अब्दुलअजीज इब्राहिम ने गोल्ड और मलेशिया के पावरलिफ्टर यी खै जोंग ने सिल्वर मेडल पर कब्जा किया।
 
बता दें कि 35 साल के सचिन दुबई में हुए पावरलिफ्टिंग वर्ल्ड कप में अपने करियर के सबसे ज्यादा 200 अंकों के साथ सिल्वर मेडल पर कब्जा किया था। उन्होंने साल 2012 के हुए समर पारालंपिक्स में भारत का प्रतिनिधित्व किया था। उस समय वह 9वें स्थान पर रहे थे।
