CWG 2018: सतीश शिवालिंगम के लिए लगा बधाइयों का तांता, राष्ट्रपति सहित कई दिग्गजों ने दी शुभकामनाएं

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 07 Apr 2018 09:19 AM IST
सतीश कुमार शिवलिंगम
सतीश कुमार शिवलिंगम
भारतीय वेटलिफ्टर सतीश कुमार शिवलिंगम ने शनिवार को गोल्ड कोस्ट में खेले जा रहे 21वें कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स में 77 किलोग्राम भारवर्ग में गोल्ड मेडल जीतकर देश का नाम रौशन किया है। इसी के साथ मौजूदा कॉमनवेल्थ में भारत तीसरा गोल्ड मेडल जीतने में कामयाब हो गया है। सभी पदक वेटलिफ्टिंग में आए हैं। इसके साथ ही भारत मेडल तालिका में कुल 5 मेडल के साथ तीसरे नंबर पर है। भारत ने अभी तक 3 गोल्ड, 1 सिल्वर और 1 ब्रॉन्ज मेडल जीतने में कामयाब रही है।
सतीश ने स्नैच में कुल 144 का सर्वश्रेष्ठ भार उठाया। वहीं, क्लीन एंड जर्क में 173 का सर्वश्रेष्ठ भार उठाया। कुल मिलाकर उनका स्कोर 317 रहा। इस मुकाबले में इंग्लैंड के जैक ओलिवर ने 312 के कुल स्कोर के साथ सिल्वर मेडल जीता, जबकि आस्ट्रेलिया के फ्रांकोइस इटुउंडी ने 305 के कुल स्कोर के साथ ब्रॉन्ज मेडल पर कब्जा किया।

कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स में भारत की शुरुआत शानदार रही। पहले दिन से अब तत भारत के खाते में हर दिन 1-1 गोल्ड मेडल आए। पहले दिन मीराबाई और दूसरे दिन संजीता ने देश का सम्मान बढ़ाया। वहीं, सतीश ने गोल्ड जीतकर तीसरे दिन का शानदार आगाज किया। सतीश के स्वर्ण पदक जीतने पर ढ़ेर सारी शुभकामनाएं मिल रही है। राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने कहा,  'कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स 2018 के तीसरे दिन भी वेटलिफ्टर्स ने भारत को गौरवान्वित किया। 77 किग्रा कैटेगरी में गोल्ड मेडल जीतने के लिए सतीश कुमार शिवलिंगम को बधाई।'


sathish sivalingam cwg 2018 gold coast ram nath kovind

Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

