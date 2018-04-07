Weightlifters continue to make us proud on Day3 at #GC2018. Congratulations to Sathish Kumar Sivalingam for bagging the Gold in Men's 77Kg #PresidentKovind— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 7, 2018
3rd🥇in 3 days- an incredible performance by our unstoppable weightlifters!— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) April 7, 2018
Victory repeats itself! Sathish Shivalingam creates record for winning back-to-back weightlifting🥇in 77 kg at CWG. After clinching🥇in 2014 CWG, he now grabs his 2nd🥇medal at #CWG2018. Proud moment! pic.twitter.com/DsSONGBmNc
And another early morning gift for us, a golden start to the day. Congratulations #SathishSivalingam on our third #GC2018Weightlifting Gold in Men's 77kg, lifting 317kg. Great effort despite the hamstring injury. His second successive gold after the one in Glasgow. #CWG2018 pic.twitter.com/18vDzPVLtr— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 7, 2018
गोल्ड कोस्ट में खेले जा रहे 21वें कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स में भारतीय वेटलिफ्टर सतीश शिवालिंगम ने 77 किलोग्राम भारवर्ग में गोल्ड मेडल जीता है।
7 अप्रैल 2018