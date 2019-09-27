शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   Christian Coleman sets pace at worlds and win World Championship gold

विश्व एथलेटिक्स चैंपियनशिपः क्रिश्चियन कोलमैन ने बनाया विश्व रिकॉर्ड, 100 मीटर दौड़ में जीता गोल्ड

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 27 Sep 2019 11:31 PM IST
क्रिश्चियन कोलमैन
क्रिश्चियन कोलमैन - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
दोहा के खलीफा स्टेडियम में चल रहे विश्व एथलेटिक्स चैंपियनशिप में शुक्रवार को 23 साल के धावक क्रिश्चियन कोलमैन ने 100 मीटर रेस में गोल्ड मेडल जीता। अमेरिकन धावक कोलमैन ने महज 9.98 सेकंड में 100 मी का रेस पूरा कर स्वर्ण पदक पर कब्जा जमाया।
विज्ञापन
इसके साथ ही उन्होंने इस सीजन का वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड बनाया। इसके अलावा दक्षिण अफ्रीका के धावक अकानी सिमबिने दूसरे स्थान पर रहे। उन्हें 100 मीटर का दौड़ लगाने के लिए 10.01 सेकंड का समय लगा। वहीं, तीसरे नंबर पर जस्टिन गटलिन रहे। उन्होंने 10.06 सेकंड में 100 मीटर का दौड़ पूरा किया। बता दें कि कोलमैन ने अपना पहला राउंड 10 सेकंड के भीतर ही पूरा कर लिया।
 
नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा : 29 सितंबर - 6 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

प्रो कबड्डी 2019
Other Sports

प्रो कबड्डी 2019: पिंक पैंथर्स की करारी हार, बुल्स ने करीबी मुकाबले में मुंबा को पटका

27 सितंबर 2019

फीफा अंडर-17 विश्व कप
Football

'महिला अंडर-17 विश्व कप की मेजबानी से भारतीय फुटबाल की दशा में होगा सुधार'

27 सितंबर 2019

Kiren Rijiju
Other Sports

टोक्यो ओलंपिक में हम अपना सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन करेंगे: रिजिजू

27 सितंबर 2019

फोटोग्राफी के अनुभव को रोमांचित करता vivo का नया स्मार्टफोन V17Pro
Vivo V17 Pro

फोटोग्राफी के अनुभव को रोमांचित करता vivo का नया स्मार्टफोन V17Pro
डेविड ग्रेवेम्बर्ग और नरिंदर बत्रा
Other Sports

सीजीएफ ने बत्रा के बयान को किया खारिज, कहा- कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स पहले से ज्यादा प्रासंगिक

27 सितंबर 2019

देहरादून में बारिश
Dehradun

देहरादून में अतिवृष्टि से सड़कों पर आया सैलाब, कमर तक भरा पानी, घरों को नुकसान, तस्वीरें...

27 सितंबर 2019

Television

KBC 11: गणित के आसान सवाल का जवाब नहीं दे पाईं ट्यूशन टीचर, सात करोड़ जीतने का था दावा

27 सितंबर 2019

kbc 11
kbc
kbc
kbc
Television

KBC 11: गणित के आसान सवाल का जवाब नहीं दे पाईं ट्यूशन टीचर, सात करोड़ जीतने का था दावा

27 सितंबर 2019

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज एक साथ प्रसन्न - 28 सितम्बर 2019
Astrology Services

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज एक साथ प्रसन्न - 28 सितम्बर 2019
विज्ञापन
christian coleman world athletics championship क्रिश्चियन कोलमैन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

इमरान खान
World

संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासभा में इमरान का भड़काऊ बयान, कहा- कश्मीर से कर्फ्यू हटा तो होगा खून खराबा

27 सितंबर 2019

मिकी आर्थर
Cricket News

छोड़कर चली गई पत्नी, पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट से मिला सिर्फ दुख और इस दिग्गज के टूटे रिश्ते

27 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सुरेश रैना
Cricket News

अब सुरेश रैना ने ठोका दावा, बोले- मैं टीम इंडिया में नंबर चार पर खेल सकता हूं

27 सितंबर 2019

विराट कोहली और युवराज सिंह
Cricket News

युवराज के पास टीम इंडिया के लिए नया प्लान, विराट की जगह इन्हें बनाओ कप्तान

27 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

एनसीआर पहुंचा एमपी का हनीट्रैप मामला, खुलासों से सियासी और प्रशासनिक अमलों में हड़कंप

27 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
कुलभूषण जाधव (फाइल फोटो)
India News

दूसरा 'जाधव' बनने से बचा भारतीय इंजीनियर, खुफिया एजेंसियों ने फेल किया ISI का प्लान

27 सितंबर 2019

यूपी में बारिश
Lucknow

यूपी में अगले 48 घंटे में हो सकती है मूसलाधार बारिश, लखनऊ में स्कूल-कॉलेज बंद

27 सितंबर 2019

पूरे उत्तर भारत में बारिश से लोग हुए परेशान
Delhi NCR

तस्वीरेंः दिल्ली-एनसीआर समेत पूरे उत्तर भारत में बारिश, कई जगह बाढ़ जैसे हालात

27 सितंबर 2019

kbc 11
Bollywood

KBC 11: ज्योतिषी की सच्चाई आई सामने, भविष्य बताने का किया था दावा खुद लाइफलाइन रहते हुए बाहर

27 सितंबर 2019

amitabh abchchan
Bollywood

बिग बी के KBC होस्ट करने के खिलाफ था पूरा परिवार, कहा था- 'मेरी हालत ऐसी थी कि...'

27 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम
Hockey

GBRvIND: जीत से शुरुआत करना चाहेगी भारतीय हॉकी टीम, ग्रेट ब्रिटेन के खिलाफ मैच शुरू

भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम और ग्रेट ब्रिटेन के बीच मारलो में शुरू हो रही पांच मैचों की सीरीज का पहला मुकाबला खेला जा रहा है।

27 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अमित पंघाल
Other Sports

सही दिशा में बढ़ रहे हैं भारतीय मुक्केबाज : निएवा

27 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक चित्र
Football

कप्तान बेलोटी के डबल से टोरिनो ने एसी मिलान को 2-1 से हराया

27 सितंबर 2019

Una became Inter college hockey champion after defeating Mandi
Local Sports

मंडी को हराकर ऊना बना इंटर कॉलेज हॉकी चैंपियन

27 सितंबर 2019

सुमित नागल
Tennis

नागल की असली चुनौती प्रदर्शन को बरकरार रखना : पेस

27 सितंबर 2019

MTB Himalaya Cycle Rally: Spain's Catherine Williamson leads women's section
Local Sports

एमटीबी हिमालय साइकिल रैली: महिला वर्ग में स्पेन की कैथरीन विलियमसन सबसे आगे

27 सितंबर 2019

एम श्रीशंकर
Other Sports

एथलीट एम श्रीशंकर विश्व एथलेटिक्स चैम्पियनशिप में क्वालीफाई करने से चूके 

27 सितंबर 2019

जॉन क्विल
Other Sports

खतरनाक टैकल के चलते रग्बी विश्व कप से बाहर हुए जॉन क्विल, लगा तीन हफ्ते का प्रतिबंध

27 सितंबर 2019

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019-20 uttarakhand Team match with Assam
Local Sports

विजय हजारे ट्रॉफी: रोमांचक मुकाबले में उत्तराखंड ने असम को सात विकेट से दी मात

27 सितंबर 2019

दीपक पूनिया
Other Sports

दीपक पूनिया 86 किलोग्राम भार वर्ग में नंबर एक पहलवान, जानिए बजरंग पूनिया और विनेश फोगाट की रैंकिंग

27 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

UN में दिखी इमरान खान की बौखलाहट, परमाणु हमले की गीदड़भभकी के साथ फिर अलापा कश्मीर राग

पाकिस्तान के प्रधानंत्री इमरान खान ने संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासभा के 74वें सत्र को संबोधित किया। भाषण के दौरान इमरान बौखलाए और घबराए नजर आए।

28 सितंबर 2019

बाढ़ 5:13

पूरे देश में मॉनसून ने मचाई तबाही, देखिए कैसे सड़क, घर, दुकान सब ले डूबी बाढ़

27 सितंबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी 2:44

यूएन में पीएम मोदी का संबोधन, कहा- हमने दुनिया को युद्ध नहीं बुद्ध दिये

27 सितंबर 2019

भारतीय नौसेना 3:55

दुश्मन को मात देने के लिए तैयार INS खंडेरी, नौसेना की अत्याधुनिक पनडुब्बी चलती है बगैर आवाज किए

27 सितंबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी

LIVE: यूएन महासभा का 74वां सत्र, पीएम मोदी दे रहे हैं भाषण

27 सितंबर 2019

Related

सैफ अंडर-18 चैंपियनशिप
Football

मालदीव को रौंदते हुए फाइनल में पहुंचा भारत, रविवार को बांग्लादेश से खिताबी मुकाबला

27 सितंबर 2019

Korea Open 2019: Parupalli Kashyap enters in to semi final
Badminton

Korea Open 2019: सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचे पी. कश्यप, कल विश्व नंबर एक से होगी भिड़ंत

27 सितंबर 2019

स्वप्ना बर्मन
Other Sports

स्वप्ना बर्मन ने लगाया ममता बनर्जी पर वादाखिलाफी का आरोप, कहा- अब तक नहीं मिली जमीन

27 सितंबर 2019

दुती/जिनसन/तेजिंदर
Other Sports

आज से शुरू हो रही विश्व एथलेटिक्स चैंपियनशिप, दुती-तूर और जॉनसन क्या खत्म कर पाएंगे 16 साल का सूखा?

27 सितंबर 2019

कुशाग्र रावत
Other Sports

एशियाई आयु वर्ग तैराकी: कुशाग्र ने जीता चौथा गोल्ड, श्रीहरि मीट रिकॉर्ड के साथ बने चैंपियन

27 सितंबर 2019

प्रो कबड्डी लीग
Other Sports

प्रो कबड्डी लीग: पटना को 43-39 से हराकर दिल्ली ने शीर्ष पर कब्जा जमाया

27 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited