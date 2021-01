कैपिटल हिल हिंसा: पांच बार के ओलंपिक पदक विजेता पर मामला दर्ज, तैराक क्लेट की बढ़ी मुश्किलें

Wow. Olympic swimmer Klete Keller is named as one of rioters at the Capitol. So many arrests around the country today including an OH school therapist. pic.twitter.com/txhg7RoTGO

Olympic gold medal swimmer Klete Keller has been identified in this video. The athlete, who was spotted in this clip by former teammates, was wearing a U.S. Olympic team jacket. pic.twitter.com/SL1gUpSiih