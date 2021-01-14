शहर चुनें
तीन ओलंपिक स्वर्ण पदक जीतने वाली कैथलीन हेडल का 55 साल की उम्र में निधन

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 14 Jan 2021 03:54 PM IST
कैथलीन हेडल
कैथलीन हेडल - फोटो : @rowingcanada

ख़बर सुनें
कनाडा के लिए तीन ओलंपिक स्वर्ण पदक जीतने वाली कैथलीन हेडल का सोमवार को निधन हो गया। वह 55 साल की थीं। रोइंग कनाडा ने बुधवार को इसकी जानकारी दी। रोइंग कनाडा एविरॉन ने अपने बयान में कहा कि, वह पिछले कुछ साल से स्तन और कैंसर से जूझ रही थीं।
