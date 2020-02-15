शहर चुनें

TOKYO OLYMPIC 2020: नए नेशनल रिकॉर्ड के साथ भावना जाट ने किया क्वॉलिफाई

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 15 Feb 2020 12:38 PM IST
भावना शाह
भावना शाह - फोटो : ट्विटर
  • भारत को मिला एक और ओलंपिक कोटा
  • भावना जाट ने किया ओलंपिक 2020 के लिए क्वॉलिफाई
  • 20 KM पैदल चाल रेस में तोड़ा नेशनल रिकॉर्ड

भारत को एक और ओलंपिक कोटा मिल गया है। यह कोटा दिलाया है महिला एथलीट भावना जाट ने। राजस्थान की भावना ने शनिवार को रांची में नेशनल चैंपियनशिप में नया रिकॉर्ड बनाते हुए गोल्ड मेडल अपने नाम करने के अलावा टोक्यो ओलंपिक-2020 के लिए क्वॉलिफाई भी किया।
उन्होंने महिलाओं की 20 किलोमीटर पैदल चाल रेस को 1:29.54 घंटा में पूरा किया। उल्लेखनीय है कि ओलंपिक क्वॉलिफाई करने के लिए 1:31.00 घंटा समय की जरूरत थी। भावना ने पिछले वर्ष अक्टूबर में 1:38.30 घंटा का समय निकाला था, जिसे रांची में पीछे छोड़ दिया।
 

उन्होंने 2018 में बेबी सौम्या के 1 घंटे 31.29 मिनट के नेशनल रिकॉर्ड को लगभग 2 मिनट के अंतर से ध्वस्त किया। हालांकि, प्रियंका गोस्वामी ने कुछ सेकंडों से क्वॉलिफाई करने से चूक गईं। उन्होंने यहां 1:31.36 का समय निकाला।
bhawna jat bhawna jat national record bhawna jat race walk event tokyo 2020
