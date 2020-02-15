TOKYO OLYMPIC 2020: नए नेशनल रिकॉर्ड के साथ भावना जाट ने किया क्वॉलिफाई

Big result in Women's 20km, Bhawna Jat of #Rajasthan clocks 1:29.54 (Olympic Qualification time- 1:31.00)— Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) February 15, 2020
7th National #RaceWalk Championships 2020 #Ranchi
Priyanka Goswami narrowly miss Oly Q as she clocked 1:31.36@BhutaniRahul @g_rajaraman pic.twitter.com/ChtUexgIuw
श्रीनिवास गौड़ा (28) ने पिछले दिनों बफेलो रेस (भैंसा दौड़) में 13.62 सेकंड में 142.50 मीटर दूरी तय की। ऐसा कर वह कर्नाटक के पारंपरिक खेल में इतिहास के सबसे तेज धावक बन गए हैं..
15 फरवरी 2020