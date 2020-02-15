TOKYO OLYMPIC 2020: नए नेशनल रिकॉर्ड के साथ भावना जाट ने किया क्वॉलिफाई

Big result in Women's 20km, Bhawna Jat of #Rajasthan clocks 1:29.54 (Olympic Qualification time- 1:31.00)



7th National #RaceWalk Championships 2020 #Ranchi



Priyanka Goswami narrowly miss Oly Q as she clocked 1:31.36@BhutaniRahul @g_rajaraman pic.twitter.com/ChtUexgIuw