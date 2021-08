Asian Youth and Junior Championships: दुबई में लहराया तिरंगा, रोहित-भारत ने जीता गोल्ड, गौरव की हुई 'चांदी'

𝗜𝗧'𝗦 𝗔 𝗦𝗜𝗟𝗩𝗘𝗥 🔥



First 🥈 medal of the day! #GauravSaini puts up a good fight but goes down 0:5 against 🇺🇿's Bolatev in 70 kg Final of #AsianYouthandJuniorChampionships in Dubai 🥊#PunchMeinHaiDum#boxing pic.twitter.com/YGyP41wYtD