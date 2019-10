एशियाई पैरा तीरंदाजी चैंपियनशिप: भारत के विवेक चिकारा ने जीता गोल्ड, खेलमंत्री रिजिजू ने दी बधाई

Vivek wins gold!

A superb performance from Vivek Chikara as he wins the gold medal in men's recurve open event at the Asian Para Archery Championships after a 7-1 win over China's Sijun Wang.