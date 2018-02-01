अपना शहर चुनें

Sports ›   Other Sports ›   Arun Jaitley allocates rs 2196 crore to sports in union budget

बजट 2018: देश में खेल और खिलाड़ियों का होगा कल्याण, केंद्र सरकार ने आवंटित की मोटी रकम

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 09:20 PM IST
Arun Jaitley allocates rs 2196 crore to sports in union budget
अरुण जेटली - फोटो : indianexpress
वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने गुरुवार को साल 2018-19 का बजट देश के सामने रखा। उन्होंने अपने पितारे से युवा मामले और खेल मंत्रालय के बजट में  258.19 करोड़ रुपये की बढ़ोतरी की। इसमें बुधवार को लॉन्च हुई 'खेलो इंडिया' के लिए 520 करोड़ रुपए का आवंटन किया है। 

एक और जहां स्कूली खेल प्रतियोगिता के लिए उन्होंने भारी भरकम रकम मुहैया कि तो वहीं दूसरी तरफ भारतीय खेल प्राधिकरण (साई) के झटका देते हुए उनके बजट में 66 करोड़ रुपए की कटौती की। 

जेटली ने इस बजट में युवा मामले और खेल मंत्रालय को 2196.35 करोड़ रुपए आवंटित किया है। वहीं, भारतीय राष्ट्रीय खेल महासंघों को दी जाने वाली राशि 302.18 करोड़ रुपए से बढ़ाकर 342 करोड़ रुपये कर दी गई है। 

इन सबके बीच खिलाड़ियों को दी जाने वाले प्रोत्साहन बजट आवंटन को 18.13 करोड़ रुपए से बढ़ाकर 23 करोड़ रुपए किया गया है। खिलाड़ियों के कल्याण, उनको दिए जाने वाले पुरस्कारों और प्रोत्साहन राशि को 330.19 से बढ़ाकर 374 करोड़ रुपए कर दी गई है। जबकि जम्मू-कश्मीर में खेल सुविधाओं के विकास के लिए 75 करोड़ रुपये से घटाकर 50 करोड़ रुपए कर दिया गया है। 
arun jaitley union budget 2018 sports

