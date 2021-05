एशियाई मुक्केबाजी चैंपियनशिप: स्वर्ण पदक से चूके अमित पंघाल और शिव थापा, फाइनल में हारे

India has lodged PROTEST



India has contested the R2️⃣ decision of the spilt verdict 2️⃣-3️⃣ and surprise loss of @Boxerpanghal in the finals of ASBC #AsianEliteBoxingChampionships in Dubai against reigning World & @Olympics champion S Zoirov of 🇺🇿 🥊#PunchMeinHaiDum#boxing pic.twitter.com/Xt09rwbxVP