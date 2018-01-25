अपना शहर चुनें

जॉन सीना ने शाहरुख के बाद शेयर की आमिर खान की फोटो, वजह है एक लड़की की फिल्म

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 25 Jan 2018 07:03 PM IST
आमिर खान और जॉन सीना - फोटो : File
WWE सुपरस्टार जॉन सीना ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर बॉलीवुड के मिस्‍टर परफेक्निस्‍ट कहे जाने वाले आमिर खान की फोटो शेयर की है। बता दें कि यह पहली बार नहीं है जब सीना ने किसी बॉलीवुड एक्टर की फोटो अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर की हो। इससे पहले वह बॉलीवुड के किंग शाहरुख खान और टीम इंडिया की 'दीवार' माने जाने वाले राहुल द्रविड की फोटो भी शेयर करके सुर्खियों में आए चुके हैं। 

इस बार सीना ने न सिर्फ आमिर की फोटो शेयर की बल्कि उनको सीना ने ट्विटर पर फॉलो भी किया। इससे पहले वह ट्विटर पर विराट कोहली को फॉलो कर रहे थे।  

सीना ने इस बार जो आमिर खान की फोटो शेयर की है, वह उनकी फिल्म सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार की तस्वीर है। इससे पहले जब उन्होंने द्रविड का फोटो शेयर किया था, उस पर द्रविड द्वारा सम्मान और गौरव के लिए खेलने की बात लिखी हुई थी। 

सीना ने आमिर की जिस फिल्म का फोटो शेयर किया है, उसके पीछे एक खास वजह है। दरअसल आमिर की इस फिल्म को चाइना में भी खूब पसंद किया जा रहा है। इस फिल्म की कहानी एक लड़की के सिंगर बनने के संघर्ष पर आधारित है। 
