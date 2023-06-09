French Open: जोकोविच 7वीं बार फाइनल में, 23वें ग्रैंड स्लैम से एक कदम दूर; चोट के बावजूद अंत तक लड़े अल्कारेज

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
Never doubt Novak 💪🇷🇸@DjokerNole gets the better of Alcaraz 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 to reach a 34th Grand Slam final.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/fefJZKKMxn— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 9, 2023
Get well soon, Carlos 🥺#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/hVyvNQWIRK— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 9, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.
Followed