Wrestlers Protest: नीरज चोपड़ा से लेकर सुनील छेत्री और इरफान पठान तक, पहलवानों के समर्थन में उतरे ये खिलाड़ी

I’m so sad to see the visuals of our Athletes…. Please solve this ASAP 🙏

यह देखकर मुझे बहुत दुख हो रहा है | There has to be a better way to deal with this. https://t.co/M2gzso4qjX

Why does it have to come down to our wrestlers being dragged around without any consideration? This isn’t the way to treat anyone.

