Wrestlers Protest: नीरज चोपड़ा से लेकर सुनील छेत्री और इरफान पठान तक, पहलवानों के समर्थन में उतरे ये खिलाड़ी

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
I’m so sad to see the visuals of our Athletes…. Please solve this ASAP 🙏— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 28, 2023
यह देखकर मुझे बहुत दुख हो रहा है | There has to be a better way to deal with this. https://t.co/M2gzso4qjX— Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) May 28, 2023
Why does it have to come down to our wrestlers being dragged around without any consideration? This isn’t the way to treat anyone.
I really hope this whole situation is assessed the way it should be.— Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) May 28, 2023
विज्ञापन
दिल्ली पुलिस को यौन शोषण करने वाले बृज भूषण के ख़िलाफ़ FIR दर्ज करने में 7 दिन लगते हैं और शांतिपूर्ण आंदोलन करने पर हमारे ख़िलाफ़ FIR दर्ज करने में 7 घंटे भी नहीं लगाए। क्या इस देश में तानाशाही शुरू हो गई है ? सारी दुनिया देख रही है कैसे सरकार अपने खिलाड़ियों के साथ कैसा बर्ताव… https://t.co/h0TEXY0x92— Sakshee Malikkh (@SakshiMalik) May 28, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.
Followed