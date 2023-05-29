Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Sports ›   neeraj Chopra, Irfan pathan and Sunil Chhetri among indian sportsperson offering support to wrestlers

Wrestlers Protest: नीरज चोपड़ा से लेकर सुनील छेत्री और इरफान पठान तक, पहलवानों के समर्थन में उतरे ये खिलाड़ी

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: शक्तिराज सिंह Updated Mon, 29 May 2023 10:14 AM IST
सार

दिल्ली के जंतर-मंतर पर पुलिस ने पहलवानों के टेंट उखाड़ दिए हैं और सारा सामान वहां से हटाकर धरना स्थल को खाली कर दिया है। पहलवानों को हिरासत में लेने के दौरान उन्हें घसीटा भी गया। इसके बाद कई खिलाड़ी पहलवानों के समर्थन में उतरे हैं। 
 

neeraj Chopra, Irfan pathan and Sunil Chhetri among indian sportsperson offering support to wrestlers
पहलवानों को हिरासत में लेती पुलिस - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
Follow Us Follow on Google News

विस्तार

दिल्ली के जंतर-मंतर में पहलवानों का धरना खत्म हो चुका है। लगभग चार महीने के अंतराल में भारत के शीर्ष पहलवान दो बार दिल्ली के जंतर-मंतर में धरने पर बैठ चुके हैं और दो बार उनका धरना खत्म हो चुका है। पहलवान पहले जनवरी में धरने में बैठे थे और तीन दिन के अंदर धरना खत्म हो गया था। इसके बाद अप्रैल में पहलवान दूसरी बार धरने में बैठे और यह 36 दिन बाद खत्म हुआ है। हालांकि, दोनों बार धरने के खत्म होने का तरीका अलग है। 


जनवरी में खेल मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर ने पहलवानों से बात की थी और उन्हें न्याय दिलाने का आश्वासन दिया था। इसके बाद पहलवानों ने तीन दिन के अंदर अपना धरना वापस ले लिया था। हालांकि, अप्रैल के महीने तक बृजभूषण सिंह पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई तो पहलवान दूसरी बार धरने पर बैठे। 36 दिन तक धरना चला, लेकिन पहलवानों की मांग नहीं पूरी हुई। ऐसे में दिल्ली पुलिस प्रदर्शन के दौरान पहलवानों को गिरफ्तार किया और धरना स्थल से उनके टेंट उखाड़ दिए। इसके अलावा उनका सारा सामान भी वहां से हटा दिया गया। 


पहलवानों का आरोप है कि उन्हें हिरासत में लिए जाने के दौरान उन्हें घसीटा भी गया। पहलवानों को हिरासत में लिए जाने के वीडियो भी सामने आए हैं। ऐसे में कई खिलाड़ियों ने पहलवानों के समर्थन में ट्वीट किया है। 







पहलवानों के खिलाफ एफआईआर
दिल्ली पुलिस ने प्रदर्शन कर रहे पहलवानों के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज कर ली है। पुलिस के अनुसार बजरंग पूनिया, साक्षी मलिक, विनेश फोगाट और धरने के आयोजकों के खिलाफ आईपीसी की धारा 147, 149, 186, 188, 332, 353 और पीडीपीपी एक्ट के सेक्सन तीन के तहत मामला दर्ज किया है। इस पर साक्षी ने लिखा "दिल्ली पुलिस को पहलवानों का यौन शोषण करने वाले बृजभूषण के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज करने में सात दिन लगते हैं और शांतिपूर्वक विरोध करने के लिए हमारे खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज करने में सात घंटे भी नहीं लगे। क्या इस देश में तानाशाही शुरू हो गई है? पूरी दुनिया देख रही है कि सरकार अपने खिलाड़ियों के साथ कैसा व्यवहार कर रही है।”



क्या है मामला?
भारत के शीर्ष पहलवानों ने भारतीय कुश्ती संघ के अध्यक्ष बृजभूषण शरण सिंह पर यौन शोषण के आरोप लगाए हैं। महिला पहलवानों की शिकायत पर दिल्ली पुलिस बृजभूषण के खिलाफ दो एफआईआर भी दर्ज कर चुकी है। एक एफआईआर पॉक्सो एक्ट के तहत दर्ज हुई है। पहलवान बृजभूषण की गिरफ्तारी की मांग पर अड़े हुए हैं, लेकिन बृजभूषण खुद को निर्दोष बता रहे हैं।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed