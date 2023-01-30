Khelo India Youth Games: खेलो इंडिया यूथ गेम्स का हुआ रंगारंग आगाज, छह हजार खिलाड़ी बिखेरेंगे चमक

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
Colorful & vibrant display of performances from young artists along with @neetimohan18 and @singer_shaan 🤩⭐ at the Grand Opening Ceremony of #KheloIndia Youth Games 2022 👍— Khelo India (@kheloindia) January 30, 2023
Have a look at the glittery glimpses ✨#KIYG2022 #KheloIndiaInMP @ChouhanShivraj @yashodhararaje pic.twitter.com/ytiHsBrWFL
Glimpses 📸 from the Grand Opening Ceremony of #KheloIndia Youth Games 2022 🤩— Khelo India (@kheloindia) January 30, 2023
It was indeed a star-studded night filled with so much energy & enthusiasm 👍#KIYG2022 #KheloIndiaInMP@ChouhanShivraj @yashodhararaje pic.twitter.com/g8ETY7aKwc
खेलो इंडिया यूथ गेम्स का भव्य और रंगारंग आगाज।— Yashodhara Raje Scindia (@yashodhararaje) January 30, 2023
सीएम श्री @ChouhanShivraj जी ने भोपाल में @kheloindia यूथ गेम्स-2022 का शुभारंभ "अमरकंटक मशाल" को स्थापित कर दिया।
इस अवसर पर केंद्रीय मंत्री श्री @ianuragthakur जी एवं केंद्रीय राज्य मंत्री श्री @NisithPramanik जी भी उपस्थित थे। pic.twitter.com/gt41BJtrBD
