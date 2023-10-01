Asian Games: 100 मीटर बाधा दौड़ में चीनी खिलाड़ी के कारण हुआ विवाद, भारत को फायदा; ज्योति के पदक का रंग बदला

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
It's a shame that such injustice is being doing to an indian athlete at an international event like the Asian games 2023! The Shameless Chinese home favouriteism clearly showcased.— Alisha abdullah (@alishaabdullah) October 1, 2023
What a mental trauma & distractio it would have caused Jyothi yarraji.. #AsianGames… pic.twitter.com/BPgr2hY7dv
Crazy scenes!— CrowdVerdict (@CrowdVerdict) October 1, 2023
Chinese player accusing Jyothi Yarraji after being accused of a False Start!#IndiaAtAsianGames #AsianCup2023 #19thAsianGames #Athletics pic.twitter.com/jSt9gdUyfa
