Asian Games 2023: एशियाई खेलों में कमाल करने वाले खिलाड़ियों का सम्मान, भारतीय सेना प्रमुख ने जीता दिल

#WATCH | Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande felicitates personnel who participated in the Asian Games, at Manekshaw Centre in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/WDoTf9bJpj— ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2023
#WATCH | Ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra says, "We are feeling very good... Today we are going to meet the Army chief. Every player who is in the army is going to meet him. The Indian army has always supported players... We are always proud of the army, whether we are part of… pic.twitter.com/tcQw7HKjoS— ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2023
#WATCH | Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande interacts with Army personnel who participated in the Hangzhou Asian Games at Manekshaw Centre in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/EoakpMZQNa— ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2023
