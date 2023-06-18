Notifications

India vs Lebanon Score Indian Football Team won Intercontinental Cup Final sunil Chhetri and Chhangte scores

Intercontinental Cup: पांच साल बाद इंटरकॉन्टिनेंटल कप जीता भारत, लेबनान को हराया; सुनील छेत्री ने किया एक गोल

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भुवनेश्वर Published by: रोहित राज Updated Sun, 18 Jun 2023 09:58 PM IST
सार

टीम इंडिया ने दूसरी बार खिताब अपने नाम किया। पिछली बार उसने 2018 में इस टूर्नामेंट को जीता था। वहीं, 2019 में दूसरे संस्करण में उत्तर कोरिया की टीम चैंपियन बनी थी। तब भारत सबसे अंतिम चौथे स्थान पर रहा था।

India vs Lebanon Score Indian Football Team won Intercontinental Cup Final sunil Chhetri and Chhangte scores
गोल करने के बाद सुनील छेत्री - फोटो : Indian Football/Twitter
विस्तार

भारतीय पुरुष फुटबॉल टीम ने पांच साल बाद इंटरकॉन्टिनेंटल कप टूर्नामेंट जीत लिया है। उसने रविवार (18 जून) को भुवनेश्वर के कलिंगा स्टेडियम में खेले गए फाइनल मुकाबले में लेबनान को 2-0 से हराया। भारत के लिए इस मैच में कप्तान सुनील छेत्री ने पहला गोल किया। उनके बाद लल्लियांजुआला छंगटे ने दूसरा गोल किया।


इस जीत के साथ ही टीम इंडिया ने दूसरी बार खिताब अपने नाम किया। पिछली बार उसने 2018 में इस टूर्नामेंट को जीता था। वहीं, 2019 में दूसरे संस्करण में उत्तर कोरिया की टीम चैंपियन बनी थी। तब भारत सबसे अंतिम चौथे स्थान पर रहा था। 2019 के बाद कोरोना महामारी के कारण यह टूर्नामेंट आयोजित नहीं हो सका था। यह इंटरकॉन्टिनेंटल कप का तीसरा संस्करण है और भारत दूसरी बार चैंपियन बना है।

 

पहले हाफ में नहीं हुआ गोल
दोनों टीमों ने मैच की शुरुआत मजबूत तरीके से की। शुरुआत 45 में एक भी गोल नहीं हुआ। लेबनान की टीम कुछ अच्छे मौके जरूर बनाए, लेकिन भारतीय डिफेंस को नहीं भेद सके। डिफेंस में टीम इंडिया ने बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन किया, लेकिन भारत ने इस हाफ में गोल के कई मौके भी गंवाए।

दूसरे हाफ में आए दो गोल
दूसरे हाफ की शुरुआत भारतीय टीम ने धमाकेदार अंदाज में की। सुनील छेत्री ने दूसरे हाफ की शुरुआत में ही पहला गोल दाग दिया। उन्होंने छंगटे  के पास पर 46वें मिनट में स्कोर कर दिया। इसके बाद छंगटे ने भारत की बढ़त को 61वें मिनट में दोगुना कर दिया। उन्होंने मैच में एक असिस्ट और एक गोल किया। छंगटे को प्लेयर ऑफ द मैच चुना गया।
 

कप्तान सुनील छेत्री ने क्या कहा?
सुनील छेत्री ने कहा, ''पिछले मैच में हम लेबनान के खिलाफ अच्छा प्रदर्शन नहीं कर पाए थे। ऐसे में फाइनल में बहुत लोगों को लग था कि हम फाइनल में लेबनान को नहीं हरा पाएंगे, लेकिन हमने अच्छा खेला और दो गोल के अंतर से जीत हासिल की। कोचिंग स्टाफ ने शानदार काम किया है।''

कोच ने कहा- पांच दशक में सबसे बेहतर प्रदर्शन
जीत के बाद कोच इगोर स्टीमेक ने टीम की जमकर तारीफ की। उन्होंने कहा कि मैच के दूसरे हाफ में खिलाड़ियों ने जबरदस्त खेल दिखाया। स्टीमेक के मुताबिक पिछले पांच दशक में भारतीय फुटबॉल टीम द्वारा खेला गया सबसे बेहतरीन 45 मिनट थे। उन्होंने कहा कि पहले हाफ में हमने कुछ मौके गंवाए, लेकिन दूसरे हाफ में खिलाड़ियों ने आक्रामकता दिखाई। क्लीन शीट (एक भी गोल नहीं खाना) बहुत ही सुखद होता है। हमने एक भी गोल अपने पाले में नहीं जाने दिया।
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Followed