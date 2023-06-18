Intercontinental Cup: पांच साल बाद इंटरकॉन्टिनेंटल कप जीता भारत, लेबनान को हराया; सुनील छेत्री ने किया एक गोल

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
#HeroIntercontinentalCup 2023 CHAMPIONS 😍🔥💪🏽— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 18, 2023
YOUR #BLUETIGERS 💙🇮🇳#IndianFootball ⚽️ #INDLBN ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/e55KRXUmWy
Incredible assist for the first goal ☑️— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 18, 2023
Attentive in the box and a calm finish for the second goal ☑️
What a second half @lzchhangte7 is having 😍🔥💙
Watch Live on @StarSportsIndia, @DisneyPlusHS and @officialjiotv! 📺#BlueTigers 🐯 #INDLBN ⚔️ #HeroIntercontinentalCup 🏆 pic.twitter.com/LVMY6wFmLs
