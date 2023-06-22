IND vs PAK: दो दोस्तों को पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ खेलना पसंद, विराट के बाद छेत्री का कमाल; फैंस ने शेयर किए मीम्स

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
These TWO GOATS of India 😌— TUSHAR (@CricTusharv) June 21, 2023
Beats Pakistan in style 😍🔥
Sunil Chhetri 🤝 Virat Kohli
Proud of India 😌😌#INDPAK #INDvPAK #SAFFChampionship2023 #SAFF2023 #SAFF #ViratKohli #SunilChhetri pic.twitter.com/ir0Bm27bOu
Sunil Chhetri 💪🏾 Virat Kohli 👑 pic.twitter.com/xA5kHkGsNs— Pat Cummins (@Patcummins_30) June 21, 2023
Virat Kohli & Sunil Chhetri against Pakistan....💥🇮🇳💙#INDPAK #INDvPAK#ViratKohli #SunilChhetri pic.twitter.com/yVqQv0ubqf— Garima Srivastava (@imSgarima) June 21, 2023
