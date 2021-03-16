शहर चुनें

वीडियो: 19 वर्षीय हॉकी खिलाड़ी को सिर पर लगी गेंद, हुई दर्दनाक मौत

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मॉस्को Published by: मुकेश कुमार झा Updated Tue, 16 Mar 2021 10:05 PM IST
तिमूर फैजुद्दीनोव
तिमूर फैजुद्दीनोव - फोटो : social media
रूस के 19 वर्षीय हॉकी खिलाड़ी तिमूर फैजुद्दीनोव की खेल के दौरान सिर पर गेंद लगने से मौत हो गई। इस बात की जानकारी उनके क्लब ने दी। डिफेंसमैन तैमूर फैजुद्दीनोव शुक्रवार को लोको यारोस्लाव के खिलाफ प्लेऑफ खेल में डायनामो सेंट पीटर्सबर्ग की जूनियर टीम की तरफ से खेल रहे थे। इसी दौरान विपक्षी टीम के एक खिलाड़ी ने शॉट लगाया, जो उनके सर पर सीधे जा लगी। इसके बाद वो बीच मैदान गिर गए, जिसके बाद उन्हें आनन-फानन में अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया, जहां वो जिंदगी की जंग हार गए। बता दें कि तिमूर ने जूनियर क्लब के लिए 183 मैच खेले थे और उन्हें शुरुआती सत्र में कप्तान भी बनाया गया था। 
