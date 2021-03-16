वीडियो: 19 वर्षीय हॉकी खिलाड़ी को सिर पर लगी गेंद, हुई दर्दनाक मौत

Dynamo Saint Petersburg defenseman Timur Faizutdinov has tragically passed away at the age of 19.— SKA Ice Hockey Club (@hcSKA_News) March 16, 2021
He had received a fatal head injury during an MHL match against Loko in Yaroslavl on March 12.
SKA Hockey Club extends its deepest condolences to Timur’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/gDQkK43ILr
19-year-old MHK Dynamo St. Petersburg defenseman, Timur Faizutdinov, took a puck to the head vs. Loko Yaroslavl and is currently fighting for his life at the hospital. He's played 183 games for the Junior club and was named the captain at the start of the season. pic.twitter.com/oQ9vpZUUct— Dylan Griffing (@GriffingDylan) March 12, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.