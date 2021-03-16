वीडियो: 19 वर्षीय हॉकी खिलाड़ी को सिर पर लगी गेंद, हुई दर्दनाक मौत

Dynamo Saint Petersburg defenseman Timur Faizutdinov has tragically passed away at the age of 19. He had received a fatal head injury during an MHL match against Loko in Yaroslavl on March 12. SKA Hockey Club extends its deepest condolences to Timur’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/gDQkK43ILr

19-year-old MHK Dynamo St. Petersburg defenseman, Timur Faizutdinov, took a puck to the head vs. Loko Yaroslavl and is currently fighting for his life at the hospital. He's played 183 games for the Junior club and was named the captain at the start of the season. pic.twitter.com/oQ9vpZUUct