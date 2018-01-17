Download App
भारतीय हॉकी टीम के आगे टिक नहीं पाए जापानी खिलाड़ी, मुकाबले में दी 6-0 से दी करारी मात

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 17 Jan 2018 02:39 PM IST
Harmanpreet Singh
दिलप्रीत सिंह और विवेक सागर के शानदार प्रदर्शन की बदौलत चार देशों के बीच खेले जा रहे हॉकी टूर्नामेंट में भारत ने अपनी पहली जीत दर्ज कर ली है। मंगलवार को खेले गए एक मुकाबले में भारत ने जापान को करारी शिकस्त देकर सीरीज में बढ़त हासिल कर ली है।

दोनों टीमों के बीच खेले गए इस मैच में भारत ने जापान को 6-0 से हराया। अपना पहला मैच खेल रहे विवेक सागर प्रसाद ने 12वें और 28वें मिनट में टीम के लिए दो गोल किए। इसके बाद दिलप्रीत सिंह ने 35वें और 45वें मिनट में दो जबर्दस्त गोल कर टीम की जीत सुनिश्चित की। टीम के अनुभवी ड्रैग फ्लिकर रुपिंदर पाल सिंह और हरमनप्रीत सिंह ने 1-1 गोल कर टीम को शानदार जीत दिलाई।

मैच में भारत को पहला पेनल्टी कॉर्नर 7वें मिनट में मिला। इस पर पहला शॉट युवा खिलाड़ी हरमनप्रीत ने लगाया, लेकिन बाधा पहुंचाए जाने की वजह से भारत को पेनल्टी स्ट्रोक मिला। इसके बाद रुपिंदर सिंह ने इसे गोल में बदलकर भारत को मैच में बढ़त दिलाई।

भारत की तरफ से विवेक ने 12वें मिनट में दूसरा गोल कर जापान की टीम पर दबाव बनाया। इस दौरान जापान का कोई भी खिलाड़ी भारत के सर्किल में नहीं घुस पाया। विवेक को 28वें मिनट में गोल करने का एक और मौका मिला और इसका फायदा मिलते ही मैच का स्कोर 3-0  हो गया।

मैच में भारत का चौथा गोल 35वें मिनट में दिलप्रीत ने किया। जापान को 40वें मिनट में पहला पेनल्टी कार्नर करने का मौका मिला। इसके बाद अगले ही मिनट में भारत को दूसरा पेनल्टी कॉर्नर मिला, जिसे हरमनप्रीत गोल में तब्दील करने में कामयाब रहे। 45वें मिनट में भारत ने अंतिम गोल किया, जिसकी मदद से भारत ने जापान 6-0 से हरा दिया। अब भारत अगला मैच बेल्जियम के साथ खेलेगा।
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc.

