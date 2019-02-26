शहर चुनें

Hockey India to conduct online test for umpires and technical officials

हॉकी इंडिया लेगा अंपायरों और तकनीकी अधिकारियों की ऑनलाइन परीक्षा

Updated Tue, 26 Feb 2019 05:03 PM IST
हॉकी इंडिया
हॉकी इंडिया
देश में अंपायरिंग और अधिकारियों के स्तर में सुधार की कवायद के तहत हॉकी इंडिया ने मंगलवार को घोषणा की कि वह 29 मार्च को ऑनलाइन परीक्षा लेगा। इस ऑनलाइन परीक्षा को अंपायरों और तकनीकी अधिकारियों के पेशेवर विकास कार्यक्रम के रूप में तैयार किया गया है। 
इससे अंपायरों की कौशल और जानकारी आधारित विशेषज्ञता को बढ़ाने में मदद मिलेगी। इससे यह भी पता चलने की उम्मीद है अधिकारियों को अंतरराष्ट्रीय हॉकी महासंघ के नियमों की कितनी जानकारी है। ऑनलाइन परीक्षा में हॉकी के एफआईएच के नियमों की जानकारी पर ध्यान दिया जाएगा। 

इस परीक्षा में पेश होने के लिए उम्मीदवार का हॉकी इंडिया की स्थायी या एसोसिएट राज्य सदस्य इकाई से पंजीकरण जरूरी है। परीक्षा के लिए पंजीकरण मंगलवार को शुरू होगा और 15 मार्च शाम पांच बजे खत्म होगा। इनपुट-भाषा
 

hockey india हॉकी इंडिया ऑनलाइन टेस्ट hockey india online test
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc.

