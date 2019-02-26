With an emphasis to raise the standards in Umpiring and officiating, Hockey India will conduct an online Test for Umpires and Technical Officials on 29 March 2019. The registrations to enroll for the Test begins today at 3 PM (IST).— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 26, 2019
Read: https://t.co/ToQj9vmWAP#IndiaKaGame
भारतीय कप्तान मनप्रीत सिंह को एशियाई हॉकी महासंघ ने वर्ष 2018 का वर्ष का सर्वश्रेष्ठ खिलाड़ी पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया है।
23 फरवरी 2019