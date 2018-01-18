Download App
जापान से जीतने के बाद बेल्जियम से हारा भारत, मुकाबले में 0-2 से शिकस्त

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 01:04 PM IST
belgium defeat india by 0-2 in four nation hocky tournament
hocky india
चार देशों के बीच खेले जा रहे हॉकी टूर्नामेंट में भारत को बेल्जियम के हाथों करारी हार का सामना करना पड़ा है। न्यूजीलैंड में खेली जा रही इस हॉकी सीरीज में भारत अपना दूसरा मैच खेलने उतरा था, जहां बेल्जियम ने उसे 0-2 से हरा दिया है। इससे पहले भारतीय टीम ने अपने पहले ही मैच में जापान को 6-0 से हराकर जीत का परचम लहराया था।

गुरवार को टौरंगा में खेले गए इस मुकाबले में भारतीय टीम का प्रदर्शन बेहद जोरदार रहा, लेकिन टीम के खिलाड़ी मैच में एक भी गोल दागने में पूरी तरह नाकामयाब रहे। बेल्जियम की तरफ से आर्थर डी स्लूवर और विक्टर वेग्नेज ने अपनी टीम के लिए क्रमश: 8वें और 34वें मिनट में गोल किए। जबकि भारतीय टीम का कोई भी खिलाड़ी पेनल्टी कॉर्नर को गोल में तब्दील करने मे सफल नहीं हो पाया।

बेल्जियम ने इस टूर्नामेंट में शानदार वापसी की है। इससे पहले बुधवार को मेजबान टीम ने बेल्जियम को 4-5 के अंतर से हराय था। इस मैच में भारतीय टीम के मिड फील्डर्स से जैसी उम्मीद की जा रही थी, उसके मुताबिक उन्होंने बेल्जियम पर लगातार जबर्दस्त अटैक किए। जबकि भारतीय टीम का डिफेंस उम्मीद के मुताबिक कमाल नहीं दिखा सका। इसी वजह से बेल्जियम की टीम मैच में एकमात्र हुए दो गोल करने में कामयाब हो गई।

छह महीने बाद इस सीरीज में वापसी करने वाले गोलकीपर पीआर श्रीजेश के प्रदर्शन से दर्शकों को काफी उम्मीद थी, लेकिन वह भी टीम के लिए कुछ खास नहीं कर पाए। बेल्जियम के आर्थर डी स्लूवर ने पीआर श्रीजेश की नजरों से शुरुआती 8वें मिनट में ही गोल चुराकर भारतीय टीम पर दबाव बना दिया था।
hocky india india v belgium pr sreejesh mandeep singh

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

