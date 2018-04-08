शहर चुनें

कनाडा में जूनियर हॉकी टीम की बस ट्रक से टकराई, 15 की मौत-14 घायल

एजेंसी, ओटावा Updated Sun, 08 Apr 2018 06:19 AM IST
कैनेडियन जूनियर हॉकी टीम
कैनेडियन जूनियर हॉकी टीम - फोटो : social media
कनाडा के सस्कैचवन प्रांत में एक सड़क दुर्घटना में जूनियर आइस हॉकी टीम की बस की एक ट्रक से जोरदार भिड़ंत हो गई। जिसमें 15 लोगों की मौत हो गई और 14 अन्य घायल हैं। स्थानीय मीडिया ने शनिवार को इसकी जानकारी दी। 
यह हादसा शुक्रवार को सस्कैचवन प्रांत के टिस्डेल के उत्तर में हाइवे 35 पर यह बस और ट्रक के  टकराने की वजह से हुआ। बस में जूनियर आइस हॉकी की हमबोल्ड्ट ब्रॉन्सकोस के सदस्य थे। इसमें बस चालक समेत 28 लोग सवार थे। 
 



स्थानीय समय के मुताबिक, यह हादसा शाम पांच बजे हुआ। कनाडा के पीएम जस्टिन ट्रूडो ने युवा खिलाड़ियों से जुड़ी इस दुखद घटना संवेदना व्यक्त की है। उन्होंने ट्विटर  पर  लिखा, ‘मैं  कल्पना नहीं कर सकता कि उनके माता-पिता पर क्या गुजर रही होगी। हमबोल्ड्ट समुदाय और इस भयानक त्रासदी से प्रभावित सभी लोगों के प्रति मेरी संवेदना है।’

'हम्बॉल्ट ब्रॉन्कोस' टीम सस्कैचवन जूनियर हॉकी लीग में खेलती है। इसके खिलाड़ी 'निपाविन हॉक्स' के खिलाफ एक मैच खेलने के लिए जा रहे थे, जब यह हादसा हुआ। टीम के सदस्यों की सूची से पता चला कि उनकी उम्र 16 से 21 साल के बीच थी।

canadian junior hockey team saskatchewan junior hockey league pm justin trudo

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान
Hockey

CWG 2018: 7 सेकंड में पलटी बाजी, हॉकी में भारत और पाकिस्तान का मुकाबला 2-2 से रहा ड्रॉ

कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स के तीसरे दिन शनिवार को भारतीय पुरुष हॉकी टीम और उसके चिर-प्रतिद्वंद्वी पाकिस्तान के बीच का मुकाबला 2-2 से ड्रा रहा।

7 अप्रैल 2018

भारतीय हॉकी टीम
Hockey

CWG 2018: भारत-पाक में आज हाई-वोल्टेज मुकाबला, सामने होंगी ये बड़ी चुनौतियां

7 अप्रैल 2018

कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स 2018
Hockey

CWG 2018: भारत, पाकिस्तान को आसानी से हरा देता, अगर नहीं करता ये गलती

7 अप्रैल 2018

भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम
Hockey

CWG 2018: दूसरे दिन हॉकी में भारत की जोरदार वापसी, मलेशिया को 4-1 से रौंदा

6 अप्रैल 2018

commonweath games 2018
Hockey

CWG 2018: भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम की खराब शुरुआत, निर्णायक मुकाबले में 3-2 से मिली मात

5 अप्रैल 2018

भारतीय हॉकी टीम
Hockey

सुल्तान अजलान शाह कप: टीम इंडिया को कड़े संघर्ष के बाद ओलंपिक चैंपियन से मिली शिकस्त

3 मार्च 2018

भारतीय हॉकी टीम
Hockey

सुल्तान अजलान शाह कप: टीम इंडिया ने दर्ज की पहली जीत, मलेशिया को रौंदा

7 मार्च 2018

भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम
Hockey

दक्षिण कोरिया दौरा: भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम ने सीरीज पर किया कब्जा

9 मार्च 2018

भारतीय हॉकी टीम
Hockey

सुल्तान अजलान शाह कप: टीम इंडिया ने आयरलैंड से लिया बदला, पांचवें स्थान पर रही

10 मार्च 2018

भारतीय हॉकी टीम
Hockey

चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी में भारत का पहला मुकाबला चिर प्रतिद्वंद्वी पाक के साथ, ऐसा रहेगा पूरा शेड्यूल

15 मार्च 2018

बेल तो मिली लेकिन सलमान खान पर लगी ये पाबंदियां

सलमान खान को जोधपुर की कोर्ट से बेल मिल गई है। सलमान खान को 50 हजार के मुचलके पर कोर्ट से जमानत दी गई है लेकिन सलमान खान पर कई पाबंदियां लगाई गई हैं। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट

7 अप्रैल 2018

rohit and dhoni 10:05

CSK Vs MI: माही के शेरों के सामने शर्मा जी का बेटा ढेर, ये हैं मैच की हाइलाइट्स

8 अप्रैल 2018

श्री रेड्डी 1:10

बीच सड़क पर इस अभिनेत्री ने उतारा टॉप, पुलिस ने किया ये

7 अप्रैल 2018

Salman khan 1:40

VIDEO: जेल से इस अंदाज में निकले सलमान खान

7 अप्रैल 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 1:28

नाम बदलकर बड़े पर्दे पर आईं बॉलीवुड की ये अभिनेत्रियां

7 अप्रैल 2018

