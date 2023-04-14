मेरा शहर

Federer-Messi: लियोनल मेसी के मुरीद हुए फेडरर, कहा- अब पता चलता है कि हम एथलीट उम्मीदों का कितना भार उठाते हैं

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: स्वप्निल शशांक Updated Fri, 14 Apr 2023 01:29 PM IST
Roger Federer Pays Glorious Tribute To Lionel Messi and his skills, Calls it Beyond Comprehension
फेडरर ने मेसी को लेकर बयान दिया है - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अर्जेंटीना के कप्तान लियोनल मेसी को दुनिया के सर्वश्रेष्ठ फुटबॉलर्स में से एक माना जाता है। पिछले साल फीफा वर्ल्ड कप अपने नाम कर उन्होंने सर्वश्रेष्ठ फुटबॉलर के ताज पर मुहर लगा दिया था। ग्लोबल स्पोर्टिंग अरेना में फिलहाल मेसी से ऊपर कोई नहीं है। हाल ही में मेसी टाइम पत्रिका के 100 प्रभावशाली शख्स (TIME 100) की सूची में पांचवें स्थान पर रहे थे। इसके बाद पूर्व महान टेनिस खिलाड़ी रोजर फेडरर ने मेसी को खास अंदाज में बधाई दी। फेडरर और मेसी दोनों अलग-अलग खेलों से हैं, लेकिन दोनों ने फैंस के दिल में एक खास छाप छोड़ी है।

मेसी ने पिछले साल विश्व कप में शानदार प्रदर्शन किया था

मेसी ने पिछले साल दिसंबर में फुटबॉल विश्व कप में शानदार प्रदर्शन किया था। उन्होंने टूर्नामेंट में कुल सात गोल किए थे। वह सर्वाधिक गोल करने के मामले में फ्रांस के युवा स्टार किलियन एम्बाप्पे के बाद दूसरे स्थान पर थे। इसके अलावा मेसी ने तीन गोल असिस्ट भी किए थे। इस तरह कुल 10 गोल में उनका योगदान था। उन्हें टूर्नामेंट का बेस्ट फुटबॉलर चुना गया था। इसके उन्हें गोल्डन बॉल मिला था। इस तरह मेसी ने अपने ट्रॉफी कैबिनेट में वर्ल्ड कप को भी जोड़ लिया। इस तरह वह दुनिया के 100 प्रभावशाली लोगों में शुमार हुए।

फेडरर ने मेसी के लिए लिखा नोट

फेडरर ने मेसी के लिए एक लंबा सा नोट लिखा। उन्होंने लिखा- लियोनल मेसी के गोल स्कोरिंग रिकॉर्ड्स और चैंपियनशिप जीतने को लेकर किसी को याद दिलाने की जरूरत नहीं है। 35 साल के मेसी को लेकर मुझे जो खास लगता है, वह ये है कि वह कई वर्षों से अपनी महानता को बरकरार रखे हुए हैं। महानता हासिल करना बेहद मुश्किल है और इसे बरकरार रखना और भी मुश्किल। वह किसी जादूगर की तरह ड्रिबल करते हैं। उनके एंगुलर पास किसी कला के समान है। उनकी जागरूकता और किसी भी काम को करने की क्षमता अद्भुत है।

'ब्यूनस आयर्स में विश्व कप जीत का जश्न अद्भुत'

Twitter Flooded With Videos Of World Cup-Winning Argentina Team's Bus Parade After Reaching Home | Football News

फेडरर ने लिखा- मेरा करियर अब खत्म हो चुका है। मुझे अब एहसास हुआ है कि हम एथलीट फैंस की उम्मीदों का कितना भार उठाते हैं। हालांकि, हमें हमारे दैनिक जीवन में इसका एहसास भी नहीं होता है। मेसी जैसे फुटबॉल खिलाड़ी के लिए उम्मीदों का वजन काफी भारी लगता है, क्योंकि वह एक विश्व प्रसिद्ध क्लब और एक बहुत भावुक देश दोनों का प्रतिनिधित्व करते हैं। अर्जेंटीना की विश्व कप जीत शानदार थी। लाखों प्रशंसकों का ब्यूनस आयर्स की सड़कों पर जश्न मनाने के लिए आना खेल में एक अद्भुत क्षण था, जिसे दुनिया भर में देखा गया। यहां तक कि जो फुटबॉल को फॉलो नहीं करते हैं, उन्हें भी दुनिया के सबसे लोकप्रिय खेल के सही प्रभाव का एहसास हुआ होगा।

'माराडोना और बतिस्तुता पसंदीदा फुटबॉलर रहे'

90s Football on Twitter:

स्विटजरलैंड के टेनिस स्टार ने यह भी खुलासा किया कि डिएगो माराडोना और गेब्रियल बतिस्तुता जैसे अर्जेंटीना के फुटबॉलर उनके पसंदीदा खिलाड़ी थे। फेडरर ने लिखा-  डिएगो माराडोना और गेब्रियल बतिस्तुता बचपन में मेरे पसंदीदा अर्जेंटीनी फुटबॉलर थे। मैं उन दोनों से मिला और इस मामले में मैं काफी भाग्यशाली था। उन्होंने मुझे प्रेरित किया। अब मेसी भविष्य की पीढ़ियों को प्रेरित कर सकते हैं। मैं केवल आशा कर सकता हूं कि हमें उनकी अद्वितीय रचनात्मकता और कलात्मकता और अधिक समय तक देखने को मिले। मेसी जब खेल रहे होते हैं तो कृपया अपनी पलकें न झपकाएं, नहीं तो आप मैन ऑफ द मोमेंट का कुछ बेहद खास मिस कर जाएंगे।

मेसी ने 2014 की निराशा को किया था दूर
मेसी को दूसरी बार विश्व कप में गोल्डन बॉल मिला था। इससे पहले 2014 में यह अवॉर्ड मिला था, लेकिन उनकी टीम फाइनल में जर्मनी से हार गई थी। मेसी ने उस निराशा को कतर में दूर किया और फाइनल में फ्रांस को हराकर टूर्नामेंट जीत लिया। अर्जेंटीना और फ्रांस के बीच निर्धारित 90 मिनट तक यह मुकाबला 2-2 की बराबरी पर रहा था। इसके बाद एक्स्ट्रा टाइम में दोनों टीमों ने एक-एक गोल और किए। एक्स्ट्रा टाइम तक स्कोर 3-3 रहा। फिर विजेता का फैसला पेनाल्टी शूटआउट में हुआ। वहां अर्जेंटीना ने फ्रांस को 4-2 से हरा दिया।
The World Cup records Messi owns
