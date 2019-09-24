शहर चुनें

Home ›   Sports ›   Football ›   Manipur clinches Senior Women's National Football Championship title

मणिपुर ने जीता सीनियर महिला फुटबॉल टूर्नामेंट का खिताब

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 24 Sep 2019 09:46 PM IST
मणिपुर सीनियर फुटबॉल टीम
मणिपुर सीनियर फुटबॉल टीम - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
मणिपुर ने मंगलवार को काफी कड़े मुकाबले में रेलवे को 1-0 से हराकर 25वीं हीरो सीनियर महिला एनएफसी 2019-20 का फुटबॉल टूर्नामेंट का खिताब जीत लिया है। 
दोनों टीमों के बीच पहले हाफ का खेल गोलरहित रहा। वहीं, दूसरे हाफ में 67वें मिनट में कप्तान बाला देवी ने विजयी गोल कर मणिपुर को जीत दिलाई। मणिपुर ने इस तरह 20वीं बार इस खिताब को अपने नाम किया।

surveen chawla
विराट कोहली और अंपायर
25th senior women’s national football championship manipur 25वीं सीनियर महिला एनएफसी का फुटबॉल टूर्नामेंट
